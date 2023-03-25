Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Give Him a Pink Makeover in Cute Family Video

Dwayne Johnson is the ultimate girl dad in a sweet new family video featuring his youngest daughters, Jasmine and Tiana.

Just another day in the life of a doting girl dad.

So when Dwayne Johnson's youngest daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, wanted to give their father a makeover, The Rock was game. The result? Think pink.

"No, I don't need more makeup," the Jungle Cruise actor captioned a March 24 Instagram video, showing the eldest of the two girls painting his entire head with bright pink lipstick. "I think I'm good. I really have the feeling I'm good."

A black painted curly mustache, goatee and unibrow completed the Marvel's Vision-like look.

Dwayne captioned the clip, "Daddy can we give you a makeover? No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10min. PLEASE it'll be quick! Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome."

The star continued, "Zoom meeting canceled. My two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgement. I spend an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face - unbeknownst to me - this s--t stains the skin. Hey they'll be a time down the road when this stuff won't matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy's in: #MaybeIDoNeedBlender?"

photos
Dwayne Johnson's Most Inspirational Quotes

Dwayne, who occasionally posts sweet family videos on Instagram, shares Jasmine and Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian. He also has an adult daughter Simone Johnson, 21, who followed in her dad's footsteps to become a WWE wrestler, using the ring name Ava Raine.

See more adorable pics of Dwayne and his family below:

instagram.com/therock
Think Pink

The Rock channels Marvel's Vision with a colorful makeover, courtesy of daughters Jasmine and Tiana.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Tea Party

The Rock and daughter Tia enjoy a bunny tea party.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Go Fish

The Rock documented daughters Jasmine and Tiana Gia's first fishing trip in May 2021.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Play Time With Dad

Tiana, 2, plays with her dad and introduces him to "Pupples," her plush cat.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Happy New Year From the Spaghetti Fairy

The Rock's youngest daughter, Tiana (Tia) blames a magical being for a pasta spill over the New Year's weekend.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Christmas 2020

Dwayne and his little girl Tiana (Tia) watch The Lion King on Christmas 2020.

Instagram
Batting Practice

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have another little fighter in the family when he shared a photo of his daughter, Jasmine, swinging her hardest at a Peppa Pig piñata.

Instagram
A Future Fierce Female

"Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day," Dwayne captioned a selfie of himself and Jasmine on International Women's Day this year.

Instagram
Leaving a Legacy

"Proud of you and as you go down the road, I'll always have your back," Dwayne wrote on International Women's Day 2020 alongside a photo of him and his daughter Simone, who is now the fourth in the family to train to become a WWE Superstar.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Proud Papa

"The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love," Dwayne wrote in dedication to his daughter Tia for International Women's Day.

"And I can't promise you I'll love you for the rest of your life," he continued. "But you have my word I'll love and protect you for the rest of mine." Aww.

Instagram
Stuffed

"1130am, already tired and our butts kicked on the bedroom floor and we haven't even eaten our Thanksgiving meal yet," Dwayne wrote on Instagram on Thanksgiving this past year while relaxing with his little one.

Instagram
Easter Bunnies

Dwayne took on the role of Easter Bunny as his daughter Jasmine hunted for eggs last spring.

Instagram
Tiana Turns One!

Just like that, little Tiana (Johnson's youngest daughter) celebrated her first birthday in 2019 and boy is she getting big!

Instagram
Dad and His Daughters

Tiana and her big sister Jasmine rang in Christmas 2018 in matching red. 

Instagram
Painted Dad

In November 2018, Jasmine showed off her art skills using her dad's face as a canvas. 

Instagram
Horsing Around

Well, isn't this just the cutest?

Instagram
Muscle Man

The actor held Jasmine in his arms in the fall because she wanted him to and that's a good enough reason for us.

Instagram
Smiling Skeletons

Halloween got a million times more adorable thanks to this family. 

Instagram
Work It Out

Clearly, Jazzy is just as stunned by her dad's arm muscles as we are.

Instagram
Hawaiian Getaway

The Rock shared this photo on Women's Equality Day in 2018 showing that his daughters (all three of them) can do anything they want...including shoving croissants into his mouth while he's on a diet!

Instagram
Swimming Princess

In case you needed a little more cuteness in your life, Jasmine is ready to give it to you.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Daughter

Twining! The actor got an adorable smile out of his littlest one in spring 2018.

Instagram
Mommy's Girls

What's cuter than a mama and her girls enjoying a movie all together? 

Instagram
Dinner Time

The star sweetly gave his wife, Lauren Hashian, a hand eating while she breastfed their little one. 

Instagram
Hi Tiana

The former wrestler got to spend some quality time with the newest member of the family in April 2018 and shared this sweet snap with his fans about it. "Skin to skin. Our mana," he wrote. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world."

Instagram
Welcome to the World

The longtime couple welcomed their second daughter together on April 17, 2018. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar," the proud dad announced on social media at the time. 

Instagram
Christmas Cuties

In December 2017, Johnson was all smiles as he celebrated Christmas with his oldest daughter.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Plus-One

Dwayne had the perfect plus-one for his Baywatch premiere when he brought daughter Simone along.

Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/Instarimages.com
Super Star

The sun was shining bright in LA when the Jumanji actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2018.

Instagram
View from the Top

In June 2017, Johnson shared this adorable picture with his middle daughter for Father's Day and it's just so sweet.

photos
View More Photos From Dwayne Johnson's Cutest Family Photos
