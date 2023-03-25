Olympic Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Expecting First Baby With Husband Jonas Harmer

Watch : Mykayla Skinner Replaces Simone Biles At Tokyo Olympics

MyKayla Skinner is balance beaming with joy for a special reason.

The Olympic silver medalist and her husband, American Ninja Warrior competitor Jonas Harmer, revealed that they are expanding their family.

"Surprise!!! We have been keeping the biggest secret and can't believe we are going to be parents!" The pair wrote in a joint Instagram March 25. "We are so excited for this new chapter and couldn't be more blessed…."

Not only did the couple share that they are expecting, but also when their little one is anticipated to arrive. They wrote, "Newest member of the family baby Harmer coming September 2023."

MyKayla and Jonas paired the message with a few snaps for a photoshoot they did with sonograms. In some of pics, Jonas and MyKayla are seen posing with the ultrasound images surrounded by rainbow confetti. For the occasion, MyKayla donned a white, puff-sleeve dress paired with matching heels. Meanwhile, Jonas sported a blue, button-up shirt along with black pants and brown shoes.