Daniel Radcliffe Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Erin Darke

There's magic in the air for Daniel Radcliffe.

The Harry Potter star and girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child together, the actor's rep confirmed to E! News on March 25.

The news comes as the pair, who have been dating for over a decade, were recently photographed during a New York City outing, where Erin's visible baby bump could be seen underneath her black hoodie.

Daniel, 33, and Erin, 38, first sparked romance rumors after starring together in 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, and have since kept their relationship strong. In fact, one of the strong pillars of their relationship is how they're able to be themselves around each other.

"I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, 'This is super nerdy. I'll never be able to do this around a girl.' But that's the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you're meant to be in," Daniel said in an 2020 interview with Metro. "It's like, 'Oh, I can do all of that stuff and you don't mind. And you actually think it's fun, too. This is fantastic!'"