Pottery Barn's 40% Off Warehouse Sale Has the Best Spring Home Decor, Furniture & More Starting at $6

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Since we've officially welcomed spring, your home might be needing a little bit of a refresh. Whether you're looking to buy some fresh hosting-worthy glassware or need new organizing products, you should definitely take advantage of Pottery Barn's 40% off spring clearance event to get all your home shopping done.

From luxurious bedding, handcrafted glassware, rustic organizers, adorably designed serving bowls and more, Pottery Barn's home decor and furniture deals can't be missed. With finds starting at just $6, you can get everything you need to upgrade your home without breaking the bank. Continue below to shop the unbeatable home deals from Pottery Barn's warehouse sale before all the best finds sell out.