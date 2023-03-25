Here’s What Really Went Down During Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Taping

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Reunion: EVERYTHING We Know

The season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion taping SUR-ved up major drama.

After all, the highly-anticipated episode—which was filmed March 23 and hosted by Andy Cohen—comes amid a turbulent past couple of weeks in the VPR universe, which saw longtime couple Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval breakup after news surfaced of his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

The reunion saw the cast reunite under the same roof for the first time since the bombshell revelations.

As to what went down, a source told E! News that "tensions were so high" during the reunion, "Andy ultimately had to separate two cast members before a fight could happen."

Verbal jabs were also thrown, according to the source, who added, "It really felt like it was the full cast versus Tom and Raquel."

During the tapping, Tom and Raquel "admitted their affair started as a hook up and wasn't a relationship right away," the source said. By the time the five-hour taping wrapped up, Tom "was really emotional and regretful."