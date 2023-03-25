Here’s What Really Went Down During Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Taping

The season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion taping SUR-ved up major drama.
After all, the highly-anticipated episode—which was filmed March 23 and hosted by Andy Cohen—comes amid a turbulent past couple of weeks in the VPR universe, which saw longtime couple Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval breakup after news surfaced of his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.
The reunion saw the cast reunite under the same roof for the first time since the bombshell revelations.
As to what went down, a source told E! News that "tensions were so high" during the reunion, "Andy ultimately had to separate two cast members before a fight could happen."
Verbal jabs were also thrown, according to the source, who added, "It really felt like it was the full cast versus Tom and Raquel."
During the tapping, Tom and Raquel "admitted their affair started as a hook up and wasn't a relationship right away," the source said. By the time the five-hour taping wrapped up, Tom "was really emotional and regretful."
As for Ariana, the reality star stayed grounded during the reunion.
"Throughout, Ariana was emotional but she also kept her cool," the source shared. "She cried but came prepared to talk too."
She also spoke through her fashion choices that evening, which Andy hinted at in a video shared to his Instagram Stories.
"Ariana, is safe to say that you're wearing a revenge dress today?" the Bravo host said in the March 22 clip, to which an offscreen Ariana replied, "I feel like it certainly looks that way. I think his eyes are gonna bleed."
As for Raquel, she and Scheana Shay filmed separately due to a temporary restraining order Raquel was granted against her co-star over an alleged punch. However, Scheana has denied she hit Raquel.
Since making headlines, Tom and Raquel have each offered public apologies to Ariana, and as of right now, remain focused on figuring out the best way forward.
"Tom and Raquel have not put any sort of label on their relationship," a separate source close to Tom told E! News. "They are giving one another the space to figure out things in their own lives right now before making any sort of call on where they stand."
The second source explained that Tom and Raquel both care for one another, but noted that they are "aware of the pain they caused" and "know they need to focus on what drove them to make these decisions first and foremost."
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)