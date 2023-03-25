The Fate of Grey's Anatomy Revealed

Watch : Grey's Anatomy Shares First Look at Ellen Pompeo's Goodbye

Grey's Anatomy still has a pulse.

The ABC series—already the longest-running primetime medical drama in history—will return for a 20th season in the fall, E! News confirms.

There has been plenty of overhaul at Grey Sloan Memorial in recent months, including the departures of stars Ellen Pompe and Kelly McCreary, as well as showrunner Krista Vernoff, who will leave at the end of Grey's current 19th season.

While Pompeo—who exited the show last month after playing the titular Meredith Grey for all 19 of its seasons—may have left Seattle for Boston, she will return for the season 19 finale on May 18.

And that's not all.

Deadline reports there is a "likelihood" Pompeo will return in some capacity for season 20, as well.

McCreary—who has played Maggie Pierce on the past nine seasons of Grey's—will appear as a series regular for the final time on April 13, but just like Pompeo, is expected to make at least one guest appearance later this season.