Ice-T Shares His Steamy Secrets to Successful Marriage With Coco Austin

You'll need ice water for this one.
Ice-T is divulging the secret to his long-lasting marriage with Coco Austin, his wife of more than 20 years and mother to their 7-year-old daughter Chanel.
"You want me to keep it gangster?" he asked E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview, before sharing his NSFW advice. "A 65-year-old Italian lady said, ‘Men are very simple. You want to keep a man, you keep his stomach full and his balls empty.'"
As the 65-year-old explained, a healthy sex life is one part of a strong connection.
"They say when sex is good, it's 10 percent of the relationship. When it's bad, it's 90 percent of the relationship," Ice-T said. "So, if it's good, it's a cherry on top of the relationship. And when it's bad, it's all you can think about."
But outside of the bedroom, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star knows it's about accepting your partner and showing up for them—even in the difficult times.
"Getting married is like casting for a movie," he offered. "You got to pick somebody who's ready for all the scenes. Now, there's gonna be fun scenes. There's gonna be sad scenes. There's gonna be tough scenes. There's gonna be fight scenes."
And as Ice-T noted, "A lot of people don't sign up for the whole movie. They just sign up for the good part."
So, how did he know Coco, 44, was the one who'd be by his side through it all? "The fact of it is, Coco and I are almost like identical," the Ice-T's Daily Game host revealed. "Coco's an outgoing chick. She's borderline exhibitionist. She likes to show herself. She's fun like that. I dig that. So, you gotta find somebody who you really like them as themselves."
And he can be quite the peacock, too, recalling how he was wearing a red snakeskin suit when they first met, which turned the model's head his way.
These days, the couple's inner circle has no doubt they're a perfect match, with him saying that when you find the right person, "People are like ‘Wow, you found somebody that will really put up with your bulls--t.' That person is perfect for you."
While physical intimacy may remain a factor in forging an unbreakable bond, so is having those emotional check-ins from time to time.
"You have to stay in tune with it," Ice-T said. "It's like a plant. You have to water it, like every once in a while, ‘Are you still happy?' Because the problem with humans is we keep evolving."
For more life advice from Ice-T, check out his iHeartPodcast, Ice-T's Daily Game, available on iHeartRadio and other podcasting platforms.