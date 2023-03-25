Nordstrom Rack's Amazing Clear the Rack Sale Has $8 Skirts, $5 Bralettes & More 80% Off Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We seriously cannot stop shopping Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale. The clearance section currently has some irresistible fashion and beauty deals from the best brands, like Frame, Dolce Vita, Open Edit, BaubleBar, Kate Spade and more.
Since we've been scrolling through the sale for hours on end, we decided to put together some of our favorite finds in this guide to the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack event. With a Frame handbag on sale for hundreds of dollars off, Kate Spade wallets for $30, the perfect spring skirt for just $8 and so much more, this roundup is all you need to find the most jaw-dropping prices on stylish spring finds from your fave brands.
Continue below and get to shopping the best Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack clearance deals.
Open Edit Side Ruched Skirt
This simply stunning ruched skirt is a wardrobe must-have, especially as the weather gets warmer. Pair the look with a crop top, bodysuit, sweater and basically anything else. The stylish piece is on sale for just $8 in sizes XXS to XL.
Open Edit Ruched Keyhole Blouse
Need the perfect spring blouse? This Open Edit ruched keyhole top has the perfect floral detailing, dramatic sleeves and smocking in the back. It's currently on sale for just $13 instead of the usual $59 price.
Abound Seamless Strappy Longline Bralette
Need a comfy and cute bralette to lounge around in or layer under sweaters and t-shirts? This Abound seamless strappy bralette is the perfect piece. It's currently on sale for just $5, too.
Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress
Get this stunning maxi dress in time for spring and summer. The look comes in a ton of gorgeous colors for just $35. Can't you just imagine yourself wearing this gorgeous look on a beach somewhere?
BP. Women's Oversized Corduroy Shirt Jacket
This oversized corduroy shirt jacket will become a staple in your wardrobe. You can wear it with jeans, a t-shirt and some cute sneakers for a casual, stylish ensemble. Plus, it's on sale for just $15.
Caslon Scoop Neck Tiered Maxi Dress
This lightweight, flowy dress will be your go-to for the spring and summer. The $18 tiered maxi look is so chic, and it can be dressed up or down with sandals or sneakers and a cute jacket.
House Of Want We Fashion Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag
If this House Of Want bag hasn't been added to your cart yet, what are you waiting for? The vegan leather shoulder bag is the perfect day-to-night accessory. It's spacious enough for all your essentials, and we're totally obsessed with the silver chain detailing. (P.S., it's also on sale for just $24!)
Frame Le Signature Mini Leather Crossbody Bag
This luxe Frame crossbody bag is the perfect everyday accessory. The camel shade is super versatile, and that added gold detailing adds an eye-catching touch. The bag is currently hundreds of dollars off, too!
Kate Spade New York Small Slim Cardholder
Get a hold of this Kate Spade cardholder for spring. The floral print accessory is simply adorable, and perfect for your essentials. You can throw it in your shoulder bag or tote. It's on sale for just $30!
BaubleBar Andie Set of 2 Hoop Earrings
Who doesn't love BaubleBar's fun and beautiful jewelry? You can snag this colorful hoop earring set with sparkling crystals for an eye-catching accessory that you can wear just about everywhere. The set is on sale for just $9 instead of the original $58 price!
Adornia Water Resistant Crescent Twisted Hoop Earrings
Water resistant gold hoop earrings for just $20? Sign us up. These stunning Adornia crescent twisted hoops are a must-add to your jewelry collection.
Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal
These braided sandal heels are perfect for spring. You can pair them with sundresses, evening gowns, wedding guest dresses, jeans, skirts and more. It's a versatile and comfortable heel that you can get for as low as $21.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Whenever we can shop the Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara on sale, we're adding it to our carts. The volumizing mascara is a total gamechanger, which is why it has amassed so many positive ratings. It's like a lash lift in a tube!
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub is a transformative product. The formula scrubs away dry, rough bumps without damaging the skin barrier. You can currently get it on sale for as low as $10 from Nordstrom Rack!
While you're shopping more fashionable finds, check out these spring 2023 sneaker trends we're wearing all season long.