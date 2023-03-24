Watch : Olivia Wilde SLAMS Leaked Custody Papers in Jason Sudeikis Case

Olivia Wilde is looking to keep things private.

After the Don't Worry Darling star's legal documents—from her and ex Jason Sudeikis' custody battle over their two kids Otis, 8, Daisy, 6—were leaked to the public, Olivia is clapping back.

The 39-year-old's rep told E! News in a statement March 24: "The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption. This private family matter, involving young children, has continued to be a tabloid fixture and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic."

The statement concluded, "Olivia only continues to be focused on co-parenting her children and moving past this difficult period swiftly and drama free."

The legal documents reportedly contained information that a judge rejected Jason's request to have the case moved from Los Angeles to New York, per TMZ. E! News has not been able to verify the ruling as the records are sealed.

E! News reached out to Jason's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.