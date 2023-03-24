Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Drama-Free Decision to Divorce

Watch : Reese Witherspoon And Husband Jim Toth To Divorce

Breakups don't have to be bitter or brutal.

Just ask Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, who put on a united front when they called it quits after 11 years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote in a statement on Instagram March 24, "and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

And a source tells E! News this breakup is as amicable and friendly as it sounds.

"There is no drama, no event or reason," the insider said of the pair, who are parents to son Tennessee Toth, 10. "They are just two people who have made this decision with the utmost love and respect and love for their child."

As the source added, "You will see them out there co-parenting together."

Reese—who is also a mom to Ava Phillippe, 23, and Deacon Phillippe, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe—met Jim in 2010 at a friend's house. One year later, they exchanged vows in Ojai, Calif.