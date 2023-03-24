Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Drama-Free Decision to Divorce

Breakups don't have to be bitter or brutal.
Just ask Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, who put on a united front when they called it quits after 11 years of marriage.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote in a statement on Instagram March 24, "and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
And a source tells E! News this breakup is as amicable and friendly as it sounds.
"There is no drama, no event or reason," the insider said of the pair, who are parents to son Tennessee Toth, 10. "They are just two people who have made this decision with the utmost love and respect and love for their child."
As the source added, "You will see them out there co-parenting together."
Reese—who is also a mom to Ava Phillippe, 23, and Deacon Phillippe, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe—met Jim in 2010 at a friend's house. One year later, they exchanged vows in Ojai, Calif.
"Jim said, 'I'm gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I'm going to take care of you. I'm gonna do this so much that you're gonna get used to it,'" the Big Little Lies star recalled to ELLE in 2012. "I was like, 'What are you talking about?' I've never had anybody like that in my life."
Since then, the pair has created plenty of unforgettable memories as a family during movie premieres, vacations and holidays.
"Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly," Reese said on Instagram when celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary to Jim in 2021. "I guess that's how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non-stop travel, so many dogs and fun adventures."
Now, the couple is hoping to move forward in their own unique way.
"These matters are never easy and are extremely personal," they wrote in their breakup announcement. "We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."