Mae Whitman Reveals How Independence Day Co-Star Jeff Goldblum Inspired Her to Take New TV Role

Watch : Mae Whitman Reveals Jeff Goldblum's Unintentional Career Advice

Sometimes it pays to listen to the voices in your head—especially when they sound like Jeff Goldblum.

On Hulu's musical romantic comedy series Up Here—premiering March 24—Mae Whitman plays Lindsay, a small-town girl who jets off to New York City in the final days of 1999 in search of creative freedom, excitement and, ultimately, love.

For Mae, the entire project was a huge leap of faith. Luckily, she had the sage words of an old friend to inspire her to make the jump.

"I worked with Jeff Goldblum on Independence Day when I was a tiny child," Mae exclusively told E! News. "I remember they were opening the Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios and I was gonna go. I was terrified. I called him because he was in Jurassic Park and he literally told me, 'You have to face your fears, Mae.' It never left me. You're still with me, Jeff."