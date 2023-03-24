You'll Be Crazy in Love With Beyoncé's New Collab With Balmain

Watch : Beyonce ANNOUNCES Renaissance World Tour

This new fashion collection is all up in our minds.

Beyoncé got into formation with Balmain to unveil a breathtaking collection—titled RENAISSANCE Couture by Beyoncé x Balmain—in honor of the superstar's latest studio album, Renaissance.

And the inspiration for the collection, according to Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain, was his love for the Bey's latest album Renaissance, which he had been "constantly blaring" after its release last July.

"When Beyoncé first released those extraordinary sixteen songs, she mentioned that she hoped that they would inspire all of us 'to release the wiggle,'" Olivier noted in a March 24 press release. "Actually, she managed to push me to release a whole lot more than that. By the time that we reached the rentrée—those end-of-summer days when French vacationers make their way back into the real world—I had been stirred to sketch out fifty new silhouettes riffing on the rhythm, spirit and voices of RENAISSANCE."