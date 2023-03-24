You'll Be Crazy in Love With Beyoncé's New Collab With Balmain

This new fashion collection is all up in our minds.
Beyoncé got into formation with Balmain to unveil a breathtaking collection—titled RENAISSANCE Couture by Beyoncé x Balmain—in honor of the superstar's latest studio album, Renaissance.
And the inspiration for the collection, according to Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain, was his love for the Bey's latest album Renaissance, which he had been "constantly blaring" after its release last July.
"When Beyoncé first released those extraordinary sixteen songs, she mentioned that she hoped that they would inspire all of us 'to release the wiggle,'" Olivier noted in a March 24 press release. "Actually, she managed to push me to release a whole lot more than that. By the time that we reached the rentrée—those end-of-summer days when French vacationers make their way back into the real world—I had been stirred to sketch out fifty new silhouettes riffing on the rhythm, spirit and voices of RENAISSANCE."
Both Bey and Olivier are credited as co-designers of the collection, which came to fruition amid their "unforgiving fashion-week and concert schedules." The result? A treasure trove of couture outfits, with each directly inspired by a song from Renaissance.
And the significance of the collection goes beyond clothes: it also marks a historic moment in the fashion industry.
"This appears to be the first time that a Black woman has overseen the couture offering from a historic Parisian house," Olivier shared. "And those designs were created in partnership with the first Black man to ever oversee all the collections at a historic Parisian house. Let's hope those two firsts help inspire plenty of others."
This isn't Bey's first rodeo into the fashion world. Previously, she worked with Adidas on her athleisure Ivy Park clothing line, as well as collaborated with mom Tina Knowles on the now-retired fashion line House of Deréon.
Keep scrolling to which songs off Renaissance inspired a look from the collection.