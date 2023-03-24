Julia Fox and Amber Rose Reflect on Their Relationships With Mutual Ex Kanye West

Julia Fox and Amber Rose are comparing notes.
The pair, who both previously dated Kanye West, recently got together for a candid conversation in which they recalled their relationships with the rapper. And for Amber, who dated him from 2008 to 2010, it was an experience that thrust her into the spotlight.
"I don't shy away from that because it is a really big part of my story and how I became famous," the model, 39, shared on the March 23 episode of the Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh podcast. "I think the funny part is I didn't have anyone to look to and say, okay this happened to her so it's going to happen to me—I was the first. I was the girlfriend and then all of the sudden I was by myself walking around and paparazzi would follow me around, alone, and I would say 'I'm not famous, he's not with me.'"
During the interview, Julia chimed in with her own perception from her whirlwind monthlong romance with Ye following his breakup with wife Kim Kardashian.
"I have a theory that he has always been the same, kind of, and it's getting more extreme," the Uncut Gems star shared. "I feel like he has always just had really lofting dreams and always kind of pushing the envelope as much as he can, pushing the boundaries—like if you tell the man no, he is going to find a way to get yes."
Julia's latest comments on her time with Kanye come two months after she revealed where she and the Yeezy founder stand following their February 2022 split.
"I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year," the 33-year-old said during the Jan. 4 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, "and I have, like, been in the same room as Kim but we've never spoken about anything."
And Julia wanted to make it very clear that her time with the 45-year-old was brief.
"We were literally together for like a minute," she told host Andy Cohen. "Like, I don't even think he knows my full name or anything."
As for Amber? This isn't the first time she's opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Kanye since their breakup more than a decade ago.
"I have my own—I don't want to say ‘feelings' for him," she confessed on the It's Tricky With Raquel Harper podcast in July 2022, "because that sounds like it's a positive thing for Kanye—I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was."
And as for how she felt about Kanye's relationship with Kim? Amber didn't pay too much attention as she was living her own life—which included her three-year marriage to Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares 10-year-old son Sebastian.
As she put it, "I was just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz Khalifa, or even after just doing my thing."