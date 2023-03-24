Julia Fox and Amber Rose Reflect on Their Relationships With Mutual Ex Kanye West

During the interview, Julia chimed in with her own perception from her whirlwind monthlong romance with Ye following his breakup with wife Kim Kardashian.

"I have a theory that he has always been the same, kind of, and it's getting more extreme," the Uncut Gems star shared. "I feel like he has always just had really lofting dreams and always kind of pushing the envelope as much as he can, pushing the boundaries—like if you tell the man no, he is going to find a way to get yes."

Julia's latest comments on her time with Kanye come two months after she revealed where she and the Yeezy founder stand following their February 2022 split.

"I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year," the 33-year-old said during the Jan. 4 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, "and I have, like, been in the same room as Kim but we've never spoken about anything."

And Julia wanted to make it very clear that her time with the 45-year-old was brief.

"We were literally together for like a minute," she told host Andy Cohen. "Like, I don't even think he knows my full name or anything."