Ice-T Reveals Whether He and Coco Austin Will Have Another Baby

Watch : Ice-T Drops Marriage Jewels, Podcast Wisdom & Top-5 Rap Inspirations

Ice-T and Coco Austin are "one and done" when it comes to having more kids.

The rapper has confirmed that he and his wife have no plans to make their daughter Chanel, 7, a big sister.

"Chanel fills up the room," Ice-T told E! News' Francesca Amiker on March 23. "One and done."

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star—who is also dad to daughter LeTesha Morrow, 47, and Tracy Marrow Jr., 31, from previous relationships—also noted how his age factors into the decision. "I had Chanel when I was 57," he said. "So I'm 65."

As for Coco, he added that she "didn't want to have kids until she was 30."

The model has previously expressed similar sentiments when it comes to expanding their family further. "The way we travel is so extremely hard," she told E! News in 2018. "Honestly, I think our life fits one child only."

Chanel, who has her own social media following thanks to her mom, often joins her parents on their engagements and other trips. In February, the family delighted onlookers when they brought Chanel along to Ice-T's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.