Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift's Wife Pens Heartbreaking Message on Her Pain After His Death

Natasha Yi is getting candid on grief in the wake of her husband Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift's death.
One day after San Francisco police confirmed the death of the radio host, who went missing last month, Natasha shared an emotional tribute to her late spouse on Instagram.
"I struggle to write this to you as I can barely breathe or see through the pain and tears," the on-air personality wrote on Instagram March 24 alongside a carousel of pictures of the couple throughout the years. "As many of you have already heard, the SFPD found JV. Every moment he was missing was agonizing for me. But the pain I feel now is something I have never felt before. My heart is crushed, and I cannot see myself ever moving forward, ever feeling joy or being at peace."
Noting that she would currently not be sharing many details surrounding his passing, Natasha added, "I devastated that the love of my life is gone."
She also took a moment to address fans and listeners of JV's WiLD 94.9 radio show, expressing how much he cared about them.
"But what I do know is that JV loved his work and he loved connecting with all of you," she continued. "He loved his family, and I know he loved me as much as I love him. Our bond was truly unmatched. JV did not want to leave any of us."
As for how she wants JV remembered, Natasha added, "please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Remember his laugh, kindness and the immense impact he had on many of you and our entire community."
After asking fans and followers for privacy amid this devastating time, Natasha concluded her post with a message to her late husband, "JV, my love, I will cherish the time we had together and will miss you until the day I see you again. — Natasha."
Natasha's heartbreaking message comes one day after the San Francisco Police Department told E! News that officers responded to the local Pier 39 just before 5:00 p.m. on March 22 in response to a person in the water.
"Officers arrived on scene and located a person in the water," the statement read. "Officers and medics from the San Francisco Fire Department retrieved the person who was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this time, we have no evidence of foul play."
The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office also confirmed JV's passing to E! News. However, an official cause of death was not reported.
After new of his death broke, JV's colleagues penned a touching message on the WiLD 94.9 website along with a slew of pictures of the late radio personality over the years. "JV, we'll miss you," the message read in part. "You are forever a Bay Area Icon."