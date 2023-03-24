Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift's Wife Pens Heartbreaking Message on Her Pain After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Natasha Yi is getting candid on grief in the wake of her husband Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift's death.

One day after San Francisco police confirmed the death of the radio host, who went missing last month, Natasha shared an emotional tribute to her late spouse on Instagram.

"I struggle to write this to you as I can barely breathe or see through the pain and tears," the on-air personality wrote on Instagram March 24 alongside a carousel of pictures of the couple throughout the years. "As many of you have already heard, the SFPD found JV. Every moment he was missing was agonizing for me. But the pain I feel now is something I have never felt before. My heart is crushed, and I cannot see myself ever moving forward, ever feeling joy or being at peace."

Noting that she would currently not be sharing many details surrounding his passing, Natasha added, "I devastated that the love of my life is gone."

She also took a moment to address fans and listeners of JV's WiLD 94.9 radio show, expressing how much he cared about them.