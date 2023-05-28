Inside the Love Lives of the Stars of Succession

Watch : Succession Delivers Twist With Death of Major Character

Dysfunction has always been the name of the wicked little game when it comes to the Roy family. And the toxicity that started at the top with dear old dad Logan has obviously spread throughout the family tree and oozed into the office.

The stars of HBO's Succession, which ends tonight after four jagged-edged seasons, have been pitch-perfect as parents, children, siblings, spouses and colleagues who never met a scathing, perfectly crafted burn they wouldn't gladly torch each other with. And just when the humanity started to crack through, an opportunity to take a stab at someone's back usually proved the more tempting option.

But in the end, the sheer enjoyment we've received from these people's misdeeds are all a testament to the writing and acting.

Because while there is no character in this drama who didn't deserve to be swiped left upon immediately (you too, Cousin Greg), their personal lives off-screen appear far less cutthroat.