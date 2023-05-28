Inside the Love Lives of the Stars of Succession

Dysfunction has always been the name of the wicked little game when it comes to the Roy family. And the toxicity that started at the top with dear old dad Logan has obviously spread throughout the family tree and oozed into the office.
The stars of HBO's Succession, which ends tonight after four jagged-edged seasons, have been pitch-perfect as parents, children, siblings, spouses and colleagues who never met a scathing, perfectly crafted burn they wouldn't gladly torch each other with. And just when the humanity started to crack through, an opportunity to take a stab at someone's back usually proved the more tempting option.
But in the end, the sheer enjoyment we've received from these people's misdeeds are all a testament to the writing and acting.
Because while there is no character in this drama who didn't deserve to be swiped left upon immediately (you too, Cousin Greg), their personal lives off-screen appear far less cutthroat.
At least, if anyone ever broached the topic of an open marriage on their wedding night or coerced an aspiring-playwright escort to marry them or accidentally sent a d--k pic to their dad during a meeting, they've kept it under wraps. (Though that would be quite a coincidence, wouldn't it?)
Before the deal gets killed (or doesn't, yeah?), scroll on to see what sort of mergers have been taking place for the series' delectable stars in real life:
The final episode of Succession premieres Sunday, May 28, on HBO and Max.
(Originally published March 26, 2023, at 5 a.m. PT)