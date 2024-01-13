Inside the Love Lives of the Stars of Succession

Watch : Emmys 2023 Nominations: Biggest Surprises & Snubs!

Dysfunction was always the name of the wicked little game when it came to the Roy family. And the toxicity that started at the top with dear old dad Logan couldn't help but spread throughout the family tree and ooze into the boardroom.

HBO's Succession ended its four-season run last May and has a rather monopolistic-sounding 28 nominations heading into the 2023 Emmys, which will be handed out Jan. 15, 2024, in the usual glamorous fashion after the ceremony was delayed four months due to the since-resolved WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

And the reason stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron are all nominated for their acting is that they've turned in jaw-dropping performances as parents, children, siblings, cousins, spouses and colleagues who never met a scathing, perfectly crafted burn they wouldn't gladly set fire to the whole house with.

And right up through the series finale's closing gut punch, any time the humanity would star to crack through, an opportunity to take a stab at someone's back usually proved the more tempting option.