Inside the Love Lives of Succession Stars

Dysfunction is the name of the wicked little game when it comes to the Roy family. And the toxicity that starts at the top with dear old dad Logan has obviously spread throughout the family tree and oozed into the office.
The stars of HBO's Succession have been pitch-perfect as parents, children, siblings, spouses and colleagues who never met a scathing, perfectly crafted burn they wouldn't gladly torch each other with. And just when the humanity starts to crack through, an opportunity to take a stab at someone's back usually proves the more tempting option.
But in the end, the sheer enjoyment we get from these people's misdeeds are all a testament to the writing and acting.
Because while there is no character in this drama who doesn't deserve to be swiped left upon immediately (TBD with Cousin Greg, whose soul still hangs in the balance), their personal lives off-screen appear far less cutthroat.
At least, if anyone ever broached the topic of an open marriage on their wedding night or coerced an aspiring-playwright escort to marry them or accidentally sent a d--k pic to their dad during a meeting, they've kept it under wraps. (Though that would be quite a coincidence, wouldn't it?)
As Succession returns to HBO March 26 for its fourth and final season, scroll on to see what's happening in the love lives of the delectable series' stars:
The fourth season of Succession premieres Sunday, March 26, on HBO and HBO Max.