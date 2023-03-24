Photo-Worthy Brunch Outfit Ideas to Serve Looks at the Table

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are your brunch plans finally making it out of the group chat? Congrats! Next up, you just have to find the perfect outfit to wear.

Brunch can be a tricky thing to dress for. You want to look cute enough for the photos, but you also need to feel comfy since you'll be sitting, eating and drinking for the most part. You need an outfit that strikes the perfect balance between trendiness and comfort, which can be hard to achieve! So, we took all points into consideration and searched for the perfect looks to wear for brunch, from oversized blazers to the perfect strappy heels that won't leave your feet aching.

With this guide, you'll serve the most stylish looks at brunch. Continue below to shop the most photo-worthy brunch outfits in time for your next outing.