Photo-Worthy Brunch Outfit Ideas to Serve Looks at the Table

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are your brunch plans finally making it out of the group chat? Congrats! Next up, you just have to find the perfect outfit to wear.
Brunch can be a tricky thing to dress for. You want to look cute enough for the photos, but you also need to feel comfy since you'll be sitting, eating and drinking for the most part. You need an outfit that strikes the perfect balance between trendiness and comfort, which can be hard to achieve! So, we took all points into consideration and searched for the perfect looks to wear for brunch, from oversized blazers to the perfect strappy heels that won't leave your feet aching.
With this guide, you'll serve the most stylish looks at brunch. Continue below to shop the most photo-worthy brunch outfits in time for your next outing.
Double-Breasted Jacket
You can't go wrong with an oversized blazer to elevate your brunch outfit. Whether you throw it on over a plain t-shirt and a pair of jeans or wear it with a slip dress, it's the perfect look for a daytime outing. We vote this light blue shade for spring.
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
These high rise jeans are a wardrobe staple. If you're headed somewhere casual for brunch, you can pair the vintage look with a bodysuit and some platform sneakers. If you want to elevate the look, add a blazer and swap out the sneakers for a pair of heels.
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat
The trench coat is spring's favorite outerwear piece, and it's also the perfect look to bring together your brunch outfit. Whether you layer it over a dress, skirt or wide-leg trousers, it's an easy way to add a sophisticated touch to your look.
Oversized T-Shirt
When in doubt, go with an oversized t-shirt. It's an easy look to style, whether you pair it with a pair of jeans, a slip skirt, leather pants and more. Accessorize with some statement jewelry for an edgier touch.
Women's Slip Dress - A New Day™
This brunch outfit idea is brought to you by Target. Yes, Target! Snag this super cute slip dress in any of the adorable colors and pair it with some sneakers and an oversized jacket for a high-low look.
The Drop Women's Zuri Fitted Cut-Out Maxi Sweater Dress
This cut-out maxi sweater dress is perfect for spring. You can make a cute brunch outfit out of it with a pair of kitten heels and some gold jewelry.
Cotton Poplin Shirt
This button-down shirt has the perfect pop of color to bring to your brunch table. If mint green is not your vibe, you can also choose from pink, white or light blue stripes.
Lila Straight Pants
You can't go wrong with a pair of wide-leg trousers to upgrade your brunch look. This pair from Dynamite Clothing has a more sophisticated style over a pair of jeans, but they're still super comfy.
London Rag Spruce Dessert Sandal
Strut your way to your reservation in these strappy gold heels. The low heel makes them super comfy, but the gold metallic straps give them a trendy and stylish feel.
Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers
For a comfier, more casual shoe option, these Reebok sneakers will do the trick without sacrificing any trendiness. You can pair the shoes with a dress for a chic high-low look, or go super casual with a pair of jeans, t-shirt and oversized blazer.
Ling Chuang Woven Crossbody Bag
This woven crossbody bag is a stunning accessory that will upgrade your brunch look. The gorgeous gold chain detailing gives it an eye-catching touch, and it has just the right amount of space for all your essentials.
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Finish off your brunch look with these chunky gold hoops from Amazon that are just $14.
While you're shopping wardrobe staples, check out the best strapless and backless bras to add to your closet.