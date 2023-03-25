Get a $40 J.Crew Top for $8, $159 Pants for $38, a $138 Cardigan for $38, and More Major Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Keeping up with the fashion trends is cool and all, but if you want to make a smart purchase, it's all about investing in classic pieces. You'll find premium staples that you can wear forever when you shop at J.Crew.
J.Crew is having a major sale right now. Step up your wardrobe and get an EXTRA 25% off sale styles when you use the promo code SHOPNOW at checkout. Get this one-shoulder top for just $8. Spend $39 on these $159 crepe pants. Add this $178 dress to your wardrobe for just $50. Score these $48 jeans for only $62. And, of course, you can't forget about the J.Crew cardigans. Get this $138 sweater for just $38.
If you're looking for more J.Crew deals, here are some standout picks.
J.Crew Deals
J.Crew FormKnit One-Shoulder Tank
There's something so interesting, yet simple about a one-shoulder top. This sophisticated must-have comes in so many colors.
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Gwyneth Cupro-Blend Slip Dress in Becklow Dot
A navy polkadot dress is true timeless. This is one of those keep-forever dresses, for sure.
J.Crew Essential Pant in City Crepe
Get these crepe pants in every color. They are incredibly flattering and you can style them for professional looks, a night out, and everything in between.
J.Crew Nicole Wittenberg X J.Crew Bucket Hat
Hide a bad hair day and bring some joy to your day with a colorful bucket hat.
J.Crew Limited-Edition Crew Baseball Cap in Denim
It doesn't get cooler than this J.Crew logo cap. It's just so effortlessly chic for those days when you can't be bothered to do your hair.
J.Crew Teddy Sherpa Lady Coat
Bundle up with with an incredibly warm sherpa coat. There are four colors to choose from.
J.Crew Limited-Edition Point Sur Canyon Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jean in Torrance Wash
There's just something oh-so-special about J.Crew denim. A customer put it best, writing, "Truly great denim. To me, these jeans are perfect. I've worn them quite a lot since they arrived at my house. They're the right hue, fit, everything. And I got them on sale."
J.Crew Limited-Edition Point Sur Pasadena Tapered Slim-fit Jean in Redondo Wash
If you prefer a distressed look, add these ripped jeans to your wardrobe. Dress things up with a blazer or go casual with a t-shirt.
J.Crew Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater
You need this wear-everywhere, over-anything cardigan in every single color. It's incredibly soft and a true classic.
J.Crew Freshwater Pearl Hoop Earrings
Ditch your plain gold hoops for this pearl-adorned pair.
J.Crew Willa Cropped Flare Pant in Italian City Wool
You can never go wrong with these classic, wool pants. They're available in versatile neutrals and bold pops of color.
J.Crew Sydney Wide-Leg Pant in Four-Season Stretch
Add a bold touch to your wardrobe with these orange, wide leg pants.
J.Crew Midi Pencil Skirt in Stretch Linen Viscose
It's giving everything. This fabric is so sleek and stretchy. You'll want one of these fabulous skirts in every color.
J.Crew Smocked Midi Dress in Midnight-Blue Floral
Feel like you're on vacation no matter where you are when you rock this blue, floral dress.
J.Crew Cashmere Cropped Sweater-Tank
Meet your new favorite layering piece, an adorable magenta sweater tank. It comes in four colors.
J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck
A turtleneck is a great investment for your wardrobe— especially a high-quality style from J.Crew. This one is available in many colors.
J.Crew Teddy Sherpa Lady Jacket
This sherpa jacket is so soft that you'll never want to take it off. It also comes in ivory.
J.Crew Classic Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater
A cardigan is always in style. This one comes in many colors ranging from bright to neutral.
J.Crew Stacked-Heel Ankle Boots in Leather
How much are you obsessed with these leather booties? They also come in brown.
