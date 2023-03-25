Update!

Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off It Cosmetics, Benefit Cosmetics, Exuviance, Buxom, and More

Pamper yourself with $13 skincare and makeup deals from Buxom, Benefit Cosmetics, Exuviance, IT Cosmetics, and IT Brushes For ULTA.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 25, 2023
E! Insider Shop, Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 14

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from BuxomIT Cosmetics, Benefit Cosmetics, Exuviance, and IT Brushes for Ulta. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today's Steals

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish

This bestselling lip gloss has 4,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews. It delivers a super shiny, shimmery finish in 36 stunning shades. A fan of the gloss shared, "This lasts hours! Even after eating. It's not as glossy, but the color and plump is still there. I LOVE IT."

Someone else said, "I love this lipgloss soooo much. I have fairly small lips but when i have it on it makes my lips look soo much fuller. It stays on for a long time and isn't super sticky at all. Love this!!!"

$25
$13
Ulta

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+

This is just like the iconic IT Cosmetics CC Cream except that it's much more illuminating with light-reflecting pigments. This one product does the job of a foundation, a brightening color corrector, makeup primer, hydrating serum, a serum concealer, and more. The cream enhances elasticity, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and locks in moisture, according to the brand.

This product has 4,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper writing, "I've used It cosmetics foundation spf 50 for years, and it never disappoints, Living in California I need a good foundation with uva and uvb protection, It cosmetics foundation has all that and more! Keep up the good work."

$44
$22
Ulta

Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Waterproof Easy Shape & Fill Eyebrow Pencil

The Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencils give you a natural look. This product has a wide tip that was designed for filling in the brows and a pointed end for definition. Flick this pen upward in short, gentle strokes following your natural brow shape to get that look of "your brows, but better." There are 12 shades to choose from.

This brow pencil has 8,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have been using this brow pencil for a few years and I wouldn't use anything else. It is easy to apply and fills in the spaces with hair like strokes. It looks very natural on, and they have a great selection of colors."

$25
$13
Ulta

Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish

This is a med-spa inspired, powerful treatment that delivers intensive exfoliation and delivers instant skin resurfacing. It dissolves impurities that contribute to congested pores, loosens dead skin cells, and gives you that gorgeous, soft skin you've always desired.

"This is an easy product to use in the shower or with your regular beauty routine. I have sensitive skin and I don't have any redness or dryness after using it," a shopper raved.

Another shared, "As I get older my skin constantly changes so I'm continuously having to try new products. I just got this a few days ago and after one use my skin felt amazing. It's not as scratchy as other microdermabrasion products I've used so I thought it wasn't going to do what I needed for blackheads, but I was wrong. My face was smooth overnight and it's feeling and looking better each day. I typically have dry skin, and I paired this with the Exuviance deep cleanser. I'm definitely going to look into other products by this brand."

$78
$39
Ulta

IT Brushes for Ulta

If you can't even remember the last time you got new makeup brushes, it may be time to refresh your selection. Today, you can get ten makeup brushes IT Brushes for Ulta on sale for 50% off.

A fan of the brand said, "Brushes are a 10. It's perfect! All the brushes are amazing!! I'll never use anything else." 

$25-$38
$13-$19
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2

Sunday, March 19

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

Friday, March 24

Saturday March 25

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3

Sunday, March 26

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29  

Thursday, March 30

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

—Originally published March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.

