Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Baby Girl No. 3

Mark Zuckerberg's new status? Father of three.

The Facebook founder and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan, both 38, shared that they have welcomed their third child, a baby girl, announcing her arrival on his social media platform.

"Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg!" Zuckerberg wrote in the March 24 post alongside a few photos of the parents with their newborn. "You're such a little blessing."

The new family member joins big sisters Max, 7, and August, 5, and her debut comes six months after Zuckerberg and Chan—who tied the knot in 2012—announced that she was pregnant with their third child.

"Lots of love," he wrote on Instagram, which is owned by his company Meta, at the time. "Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!"

Over the years, Zuckerberg has given followers glimpses into his life as a dad, such as by sharing photos of his family on social media. He's also spoken about how his role as a dad has influenced the way he works. As he noted in a 2017 talk at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, "The thing that I'm most proud of and that brings me the greatest happiness in life is my family."