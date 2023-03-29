Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss' Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay Officially Dropped

Watch : VPR's Raquel Leviss Shares Update On Restraining Order

UPDATE: Raquel Leviss' temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay has officially been dropped.

Raquel's request for a restraining order against her co-star was discharged by the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on March 29, according to the court document obtained by E! News. The minute order stated that all temporary restraining orders were dissolved and the case was dismissed without prejudice.

________

Raquel Leviss is ready to move past her legal drama with Scheana Shay.

Just one day after filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion, the Bravo star confirmed her legal team is taking action to drop the temporary restraining order against her co-star.

"My attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th," Raquel told E! News March 24. "We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order. My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film together."

According to Raquel (born Rachel), the TRO was "intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched, but I didn't want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress."

E! News has reached out to Scheana's lawyer for comment and hasn't heard back.