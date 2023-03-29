Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss' Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay Officially Dropped

UPDATE: Raquel Leviss' temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay has officially been dropped.
Raquel's request for a restraining order against her co-star was discharged by the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on March 29, according to the court document obtained by E! News. The minute order stated that all temporary restraining orders were dissolved and the case was dismissed without prejudice.
Raquel Leviss is ready to move past her legal drama with Scheana Shay.
Just one day after filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion, the Bravo star confirmed her legal team is taking action to drop the temporary restraining order against her co-star.
"My attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th," Raquel told E! News March 24. "We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order. My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film together."
According to Raquel (born Rachel), the TRO was "intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched, but I didn't want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress."
E! News has reached out to Scheana's lawyer for comment and hasn't heard back.
Raquel previously accused Scheana of punching her in the face, according to court documents obtained by E! News. She claimed her co-star's actions in the early hours of March 2 resulted in a "black eye and cut/scar to left eyebrow, blurred vision & swelling to left eye."
Scheana's lawyer denied the allegations and stated "Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward."
But on March 23, the cast came together to film the Vanderpump Rules reunion show, where Raquel's long-term affair with Tom Sandoval, who was in a nine-year relationship with Scheana's best friend Ariana Madix, was addressed.
During the taping, host Andy Cohen also handed Scheana a printed document, according to her attorney.
"It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different," Scheana's attorney told E! News March 23. "There is no way for Rachel to ‘drop' the temporary restraining order before next week's hearing. This is California law and even on the court's website."
"Even if Rachel had the correct document, which she didn't, it wasn't filed with the court," Scheana's lawyer continued. "This was just another public relations stunt by Rachel and her team. If Rachel really wanted to make this go away, she would come out and publicly say the ‘punch' never happened and she is sorry for all the harm she caused Scheana, Ariana, and her other friends."
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Entertainment Tonight was first to report Raquel's legal plans.
This story was originally published March 24, 2023 at 10:47 a.m. and updated on March 29, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. PT once the case was dismissed.