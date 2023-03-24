Kate Walsh Returns to Grey's Anatomy for Bombshell Episode as Grey Sloan Is Rocked By Protestors

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the most recent episode of Grey's Anatomy
Nineteen seasons in, and Grey's Anatomy isn't going any easier on its cast.
Kate Walsh returned to the long-running medical drama for its March 23 episode, in which Dr. Addison Montgomery arrived to teach a set of Grey Sloan trainees about abortion care amid an influx of patients coming to Seattle from out of state. However, her work is met with a slew of protestors.
In fact, things turned violent as one person threw a brick through the hospital window, striking Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) in the head.
"I'm not gonna quit, I can't quit," Addison told Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) through tears after Blue's injury. "I mean, patients need this care. You know? But I put my family in danger and put your clinic in danger. You are in danger because of me. How am I gonna go tell these new OBs that they're gonna be okay when I'm not? I am exhausted. I am terrified. I am not okay."
Unfortunately, Blue wasn't the only person seriously wounded in part one of the two-part event, which was directed by Dr. Teddy Altman herself, Kim Raver.
Following a day of heightened security, the clinic team went outside for some fresh air when a pregnant trainee dropped her papers while admitting she was the reason for the protesters' increased presence after accidentally sharing Addison's location. Before the pair could react, a car rammed into them leaving both sprawled out on the ground ahead of next week's second half.
Walsh previously teased her tense return to the Shonda Rhimes series earlier this year.
"What Shonda established was addressing, obviously all framed in the housing of a hospital, but she deals with social issues. She's always dealt with it," she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January. "[They] are writing this great women's health storyline this year that's so inclusive and looking at everything from all aspects. It's just been incredible to play."
However, the new episode wasn't entirely traumatic as viewers also got to hear Bailey sing "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" as she helped welcome a newborn baby.
Get your weekly dose of Grey's Anatomy every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.