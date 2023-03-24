Kate Walsh Returns to Grey's Anatomy for Bombshell Episode as Grey Sloan Is Rocked By Protestors

Watch : Kate Walsh REUNITES On-Set with Grey's Anatomy Co-Stars

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the most recent episode of Grey's Anatomy

Nineteen seasons in, and Grey's Anatomy isn't going any easier on its cast.

Kate Walsh returned to the long-running medical drama for its March 23 episode, in which Dr. Addison Montgomery arrived to teach a set of Grey Sloan trainees about abortion care amid an influx of patients coming to Seattle from out of state. However, her work is met with a slew of protestors.

In fact, things turned violent as one person threw a brick through the hospital window, striking Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) in the head.

"I'm not gonna quit, I can't quit," Addison told Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) through tears after Blue's injury. "I mean, patients need this care. You know? But I put my family in danger and put your clinic in danger. You are in danger because of me. How am I gonna go tell these new OBs that they're gonna be okay when I'm not? I am exhausted. I am terrified. I am not okay."