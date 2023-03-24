Step Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Date Night at SZA's Concert

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's latest outing was one for the books, this we promise you.
The couple turned date night up a notch and attended SZA's concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles March 23.
For the evening, the Candy actress sported a black jacket embroidered with studs, high wasted jeans and white boots, paired with a black purse and a black beanie. Meanwhile, Justin donned a black outfit paired with a purple blazer and matching baseball cap.
As for inside the forum? The "Sexy Back" artist and his wife of 11 years had prime seating, as Justin documented their pair of tickets on his Instagram Stories.
Next up? Justin videoed the "Kill Bill" artist performing before panning the camera to himself and Jessica, both unable to stop the feeling as they danced and sang along to SZA's "Love Galore." Before signing off the 'gram to enjoy the rest of his night IRL, Justin showed SZA floating through the venue on a platform singing her hit "Special."
This date night comes three weeks after Justin wished his leading lady a happy 41st birthday with a series of sweet throwback photos.
"Let me tell y'all about this human," the N'SYNC alum captioned his March 3 Instagram post. "She is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for. And today is her bday! I'm so glad you were born, my love."
And even more thankful the Sinner star chose him over a decade ago. "And, I'm so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me," he continued. "Aging like a FINE!!!! I love you to the moon and back.—Huz."
As for their night out on the town? It's just one way the couple—who are parents to sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2—keeps the spark alive.
"Justin always says, 'We cannot stop dating, we have to keep dating,'" Jessica told TODAY in November. "And he's right, you have to go on date nights. You have to take that time for yourself."
But the 7th Heaven alum knows that is easier said then done, adding, "It's so hard, I'm trying to take my own advice and I am so bad at it."
It's safe to say this time around: mission accomplished.