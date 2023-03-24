Step Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Date Night at SZA's Concert

Watch : Justin Timberlake Posts Birthday Tribute to "Badass" Wife Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's latest outing was one for the books, this we promise you.

The couple turned date night up a notch and attended SZA's concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles March 23.

For the evening, the Candy actress sported a black jacket embroidered with studs, high wasted jeans and white boots, paired with a black purse and a black beanie. Meanwhile, Justin donned a black outfit paired with a purple blazer and matching baseball cap.

As for inside the forum? The "Sexy Back" artist and his wife of 11 years had prime seating, as Justin documented their pair of tickets on his Instagram Stories.

Next up? Justin videoed the "Kill Bill" artist performing before panning the camera to himself and Jessica, both unable to stop the feeling as they danced and sang along to SZA's "Love Galore." Before signing off the 'gram to enjoy the rest of his night IRL, Justin showed SZA floating through the venue on a platform singing her hit "Special."