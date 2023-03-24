You Returning for a Fifth and Final Season as Joe Goldberg's Killer Story Comes to an End

Watch : Cardi B Hilariously Celebrates Her "You" Musical Cameo

You didn't think that was last you'd seen of Joe Goldberg, did you?

It's only been two weeks since the second half of You season four debuted, but Netflix is already hungry for more. The streaming platform announced March 24 that the Penn Badgley series is returning for one last helping in 2024.

"Goodbye... YOU," Netflix wrote in a social media statement. "Joe Goldberg will return for the fifth and final season of YOU."

Alongside the announcement, the streamer took a trip down memory lane with a video montage of Joe first laying eyes on all of his former love interests/potential victims. This, of course, includes season one's Beck (Elizabeth Lail), season two's Love (Victoria Pedretti), season three's Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) and season four's Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

Penn previously hinted at the series' inevitable renewal in February, exclusively telling E! News, "I think they probably want it, but I don't know."