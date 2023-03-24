You Returning for a Fifth and Final Season as Joe Goldberg's Killer Story Comes to an End

You didn't think that was last you'd seen of Joe Goldberg, did you?
It's only been two weeks since the second half of You season four debuted, but Netflix is already hungry for more. The streaming platform announced March 24 that the Penn Badgley series is returning for one last helping in 2024.
"Goodbye... YOU," Netflix wrote in a social media statement. "Joe Goldberg will return for the fifth and final season of YOU."
Alongside the announcement, the streamer took a trip down memory lane with a video montage of Joe first laying eyes on all of his former love interests/potential victims. This, of course, includes season one's Beck (Elizabeth Lail), season two's Love (Victoria Pedretti), season three's Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) and season four's Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).
Penn previously hinted at the series' inevitable renewal in February, exclusively telling E! News, "I think they probably want it, but I don't know."
He then reiterated that belief a month later, referring to a conversation he'd had with co-creator Greg Berlanti. As the Gossip Girl alum put it, "If there's another one, it's going to be a grand finale."
However, when the series does return for season five, it'll be without a major creative force as co-creator and showrunner Sera Gamble is stepping away from the series (Though she'll stay on as executive producer).
"I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch," she said in a statement. "I'm excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."
Prior to the renewal news, Sera teased what fans could expect from a fifth season of You.
"We have spent four seasons constructing these characters who are violently wealthy, but not all of them are that smart or that ruthless," she explained to E! News. "If Joe is all of the things that he is and now has unlimited resources and access, he's become the thing that he envied and judged from afar. It gives us a lot of new opportunities."
While you wait to see how Joe Goldberg's story ends in You season five, catch up on the first four seasons now streaming on Netflix.