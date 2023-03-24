Mandy Moore Reveals Plans for Baby No. 3 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Watch : Mandy Moore Opens Up About Working Mom Life & Plans for MORE KIDS?

Mandy Moore, mother of two, is not ruling out trying for her own big three.

The This Is Us alum, who shares August "Gus" Harrison, 2, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 5 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith, exclusively spoke E! News about balancing life with two little ones. And despite the chaos, she's not opposed to baby No. 3 in the future.

"Truth be told, I haven't shut the door on a larger family," Mandy explained to E! News co-host Justin Sylvester and chief correspondent Keltie Knight on a March 23 episode. "I don't know what my husband is thinking. I know right now, he's sort of like, 'Whaaat? That's crazy! It's so hard.' And it is. It's so hard. It's non-stop, all hands on deck right now. So maybe, perhaps. but I don't know."

And being a brand ambassador for children's clothing brand Gymboree has only fueled her desire to explore expanding her family further. "I look at all these cute clothes, this collaboration with Gymboree," the 38-year-old said, "and I'm like, gosh darnit, I really want a girl."