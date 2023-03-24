Mandy Moore Reveals Plans for Baby No. 3 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore, mother of two, is not ruling out trying for her own big three.
The This Is Us alum, who shares August "Gus" Harrison, 2, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 5 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith, exclusively spoke E! News about balancing life with two little ones. And despite the chaos, she's not opposed to baby No. 3 in the future.
"Truth be told, I haven't shut the door on a larger family," Mandy explained to E! News co-host Justin Sylvester and chief correspondent Keltie Knight on a March 23 episode. "I don't know what my husband is thinking. I know right now, he's sort of like, 'Whaaat? That's crazy! It's so hard.' And it is. It's so hard. It's non-stop, all hands on deck right now. So maybe, perhaps. but I don't know."
And being a brand ambassador for children's clothing brand Gymboree has only fueled her desire to explore expanding her family further. "I look at all these cute clothes, this collaboration with Gymboree," the 38-year-old said, "and I'm like, gosh darnit, I really want a girl."
Gymboree recently teamed up with the non-profit organization Dress For Success to celebrate Women's History Month and also launched its spring 2023 campaign, which includes ads featuring Mandy, her Dawes frontman husband and kids.
While there are no immediate plans to expand her family, Mandy is enjoying being a mom of two and watching her sons grow up together. "Gus is like a superb big brother. He relishes that role. He's not super jealous," she said. "Once Ozzie got here, he was just super protective of him. He understands how fragile Ozzie is. He wants to cuddle him. It's very sweet."
Mandy, who is currently filming season two of the series Dr. Death, also opened up about the challenges of raising her kids and balancing her career. "I honestly don't know if you can do it all but as a mom, as a working mom, I'm trying my level best," she said, "and I try to just sort of have grace for myself and recognize that each day is going to throw a different obstacle my way and just to sort of find my way through it. Keep putting one foot in front of the other."