Tarte Cosmetics 90% Off Deals: Get $252 Worth of Eyeshadow for $32, a $90 Palette for $23, and More

Tarte Cosmetics is just one of those makeup brands I can always count on for a look that enhances my natural features and products with ingredients I feel good about using. I always make sure to stock up on beauty products from Tarte, especially when there's a sale. I like way too many of their products to pay full price every single time I shop.
Right now, there are so many major Tarte Cosmetics deals, with discounts up to 90% off. Use the promo code EXTRA20 to get an additional 20% discount on these Tarte products that are already on sale.
You can get $252 worth of eyeshadow for just $32. Get a $90 cheek palette for only $23. Don't miss this $157 makeup bundle that you can score for just $31.
Refresh your makeup drawer, stock up on your favorites, and shop these can't-miss deals from Tarte Cosmetics.
Tarte Cosmetics Deals
Tarte Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
You'll be all set with eyeshadow for months when you buy this duo. Get two, limited edition, XL size eyeshadow palettes featuring 36 new shades. The gilded palette has warm bronze, gold, dusty rose, and merlot shades. Another has taupe, moss, navy, and plum eyeshadows. These shadows are formulated with Amazonian clay for better, longer wear that looks fresh for up to 12 hours, per the brand.
A shopper raved, "I think it's all I will need forever! I'm so happy with the matte and shimmery color combo you gave in these two palettes. Worth every penny! A great deal!"
Tarte Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette
This set includes a bronzer and five blushes— 4 matte and 1 with a luminous finish. These silky soft powders glide on smoothly for easy-to-build coverage without harsh lines or clown-looking cheeks. These formulas are waterproof with 12 hours of wear.
A shopper insisted, "You need this palette! I absolutely LOVE this blush palette! It has the perfect shades, consistency, and gives such a beautiful flushed look. This is a staple for anyone who loves blush."
Tarte Modern Mosaic Palette Wardrobe
Create dazzling looks with these eyeshadow and cream cheek palettes.
There are eight shadows in warm colors with matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes that you can wear on your own layer, or mix and match. They're incredibly buildable with a highly pigmented, long lasting color payoff.
Use the cream cheek palette to lift and sculpt your cheeks with highlighter, blush, and bronzer. These cream products are formulated with hyaluronic acid which is hydrating and plumping, per the brand.
Tarte Sweet Tarte Eye Candy Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette is incredibly versatile. You can create neutral, everyday looks or go bold for a special occasion. You get an XL size eyeshadow palette with 8 matte and 12 shimmer shades plus a travel-size Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara.
Tarte Maneater Vanity Palette
This set has your eye makeup essentials. These eyeshadow palettes are great for everyday looks and glam occasions with 4 versatile mattes and 2 shimmers in neutral and bronze shades. The Maneater Mascara gives massive volume, length, and an extreme curl with just one coat, but if you want more, it doesn't flake or clump when you layer it on.
A shopper reviewed, "Beautiful packaging, product is beautiful. Awesome neutral earth tones!"
Tarte Power Flex Concealer
Tarte describes this concealer as "the yoga pants of concealer" because of its hydroflex technology that the brand claims "moves with skin," just like your favorite activewear. This concealer delivers full coverage that won't cake or crease with a natural-looking, matte finish. It has the properties of an eye cream, providing 24-hour hydration, according to Tarte. Use this to conceal dark circles and pimples and to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This product is waterproof, crease-proof, and sweatproof.
A fan of the concealer said, "Wow! Long time costumer but first time writing a review. That's how great this concealer is!! I actually used it full face like foundation. Blended so easily and has medium coverage. Very natural finish. Even 8 hours later, and I'm not oily and there is no separation or clinging to dry areas. Also not settling into fine lines around my eyes. In love! Highly recommend."
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Vanity Palette
Step up your eye makeup with this small, but mighty set that includes eyeshadows and mascara. There are four matte and two shimmer shades in pinks and browns. The eyeshadows are super pigmented with staying power for up to 12 hours. The Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara curls and lifts lashes in an instant.
Tarte Shape Tape Best-Sellers Set
This three-piece set has Tarte Cosmetics bestsellers— the truly iconic Tape Shape Concealer, Maneater Mascara, and a Marajuca Juicy Lip Balm. The concealer is life-changing, in my opinion. It's easy to blend, lasts without creasing, and gives me that natural look I've been searching for. The mascara really delivers massive volume and curl, even with just one coat. It lasts without damaging my lashes and it stays put all day instead of flaking, clumping, or smudging.
The original Shape Tape Concealer is amazing, but I also love the Ultra Creamy version, which is super hydrating. I love this one for my under-eye area. There are two trios available: one with the Shape Tape Concealer and another with the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer.
Tarte Creaseless Concealer & Glow Must-Haves Duo
I'm all about that lit-from-within glow with this two-piece set. You get the Creaseless Concealer that delivers the hydration of an eye cream with the natural coverage and radiant finish of a concealer. It is super moisturizing and it lasts for up to 16 hours. Pair that with the Marajuca Juicy Glow, which is the ultimate foolproof highlighter. You get a gorgeous, natural-looking glow without any glitter. It glides on evenly and blends quickly for a zero-effort application. Who has time to blend, blend, blend? Not me.
Tarte Glazed Donut Lash Curler
This eyelash curler is phenomenal. I even hit it with a hair dryer before using it to add a little extra oomph to my lashes. Unlike other curlers, this one doesn't give me that ever-dreaded pinch.
A shopper reviewed, "Best curler. I have been on the hunt for a great eye lash curler and found it. I read the reviews prior and went off of them. This is great! I love it! Works so well, easy, peasy!"
Tarte Best Kept Secrets Best-Sellers Set
Lift your lashes with this sweatproof, flake-free, smudge-proof mascara. The Quench Lip Rescue is a creamy lip balm that delivers long-lasting hydration and subtle, soft color. This bronzer is an absolute favorite. I warm it up with my finger and lightly dab it on my face where the sun would naturally hit. It blends really easily and it is incredibly smooth. You only need a teeny bit every time you use it and this product lasts a long time.
Tarte Buff & Bronze Body Kabuki Brush
I've been using this brush since 2016. It is just as soft as it was when I first started using it. It's super easy to clean and I love it for blending out my makeup, especially bronzer. It just gives a soft, natural-looking, even finish that I will never get tired of.
If you're looking for more great beauty deals, you will love these $4 color correcting products.