Tom Brady Announces Return to the Sports World After NFL Retirement

Tom Brady is ready to get in the game.
But this time, instead of football, he's switching gears and moving over to basketball instead. The recently retired quarterback, 45, has acquired an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, the team announced on March 23.
"I got really special news to share today," Brady said in an Instagram video. "I'm excited to announce I'm gonna become part of the Las Vegas Aces organization. It was a matter of time before I was back in the building with some of the greatest athletes in the world."
The seven-time Super Bowl champion also shared his personal connection to the purchase decision.
"I grew up with three older sisters," he noted. "They were all incredible athletes in their own right. They were role models to me. It's where my love of women's sports began. I tagged along. I was the annoying little brother to all their games. And they were the best athletes in our house, and they're still a great inspiration to me."
And Brady is thrilled to be a part of the Las Vegas Aces' family.
"I admire all the work the Aces players and staff and what the WNBA continues to do to grow the sport and to empower the future generations of female athletes, one I have in my own family," the athlete—who shares 10-year-old daughter Vivian with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen—continued. "And I'm ready to contribute in any way possible as a member of such a great organization. What an honor."
Brady—who also shares son Benjamin, 13, with the supermodel and has son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—expressed how he wants to help add another trophy to the Aces' shelf following their 2022 championship victory.
"I can't wait to watch these amazing talented players bring another championship to Las Vegas," he concluded. "LFG!"
According to an Aces press release, Brady was first introduced to the team after he sat courtside at one of their games in May.
"After seeing the outstanding quality of play, coupled with the excitement and passion of the Las Vegas Aces fans," the release noted. "Tom knew he wanted to be a part of the organization."
The release stated that Brady's purchase is subject to the WNBA approval. And it's not the only big move he's made since announcing his NFL retirement in February. The former member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots also talked about how he's planning on joining the Fox Sports broadcasting team in the Fall of 2024.
Otherwise, he's continuing to run his businesses, including Brady brand, and spend time with his family.
"Playing football I get so much joy from it. I love it," he said on a January 2022 episode of Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "But not playing football, there's a lot of joy in that for me also now, too, with my kids getting older and seeing them develop and grow."