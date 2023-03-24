Tom Brady Announces Return to the Sports World After NFL Retirement

Watch : See Tom Brady's Response to Rumors of an NFL Return

Tom Brady is ready to get in the game.

But this time, instead of football, he's switching gears and moving over to basketball instead. The recently retired quarterback, 45, has acquired an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, the team announced on March 23.

"I got really special news to share today," Brady said in an Instagram video. "I'm excited to announce I'm gonna become part of the Las Vegas Aces organization. It was a matter of time before I was back in the building with some of the greatest athletes in the world."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also shared his personal connection to the purchase decision.

"I grew up with three older sisters," he noted. "They were all incredible athletes in their own right. They were role models to me. It's where my love of women's sports began. I tagged along. I was the annoying little brother to all their games. And they were the best athletes in our house, and they're still a great inspiration to me."