Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Are Engaged: See Her Ring

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are celebrating much more than the release of their joint project.
Nearly two years after the couple debuted their romance, the pair have revealed their engagement in the music video for their collab, "BESO."
In their video, Rosalía, 30, and Alejandro, also 30, shared a deeply personal look at their romance with tons of footage featuring the couple's moments together—which all culminated in a tearful Rosalía showing off her stunning ring at the end.
Their single, "BESO" is one of three singles featured on their EP, RR, which dropped March 24.
After going Instagram official in September 2021, Alejandro opened up about his romance with the "Con Altura" singer.
"There's people that love drama, and we're not like that," he told Rolling Stone in January 2022. "There's a bunch of pop stars where it's like the whole telenovela, and I hate that s--t. I really hate that s--t. We're real stuff. We've been together for a while."
Fast-forward ten months later, as the couple made it more than clear they were the real deal with their appearance at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
Rosalía scooped up several awards that night, but both won an award for Album of the Year (Alejandro is credited as a songwriter on Motomami.) And fittingly, Alejandro gushed about how proud he was of the evening on social media.
"Thanks to the academy to our fans, there are 14 nominations between the two," he wrote alongside a Nov. 17 Instagram post. "I feel very happy and very blessed to be here and more by your side @rosalia.vt I love you 'mami!'"
As for Rosalía, she penned her own sweet message celebrating their big night, writing, "Thank you very much for the grammys that so far the academy has granted me but this year is more special than ever because I'm sharing it with the love of my life."
Watch the video above for an up-close-and personal look at their love story.