Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Are Engaged: See Her Ring

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are celebrating much more than the release of their joint project.



Nearly two years after the couple debuted their romance, the pair have revealed their engagement in the music video for their collab, "BESO."



In their video, Rosalía, 30, and Alejandro, also 30, shared a deeply personal look at their romance with tons of footage featuring the couple's moments together—which all culminated in a tearful Rosalía showing off her stunning ring at the end.



Their single, "BESO" is one of three singles featured on their EP, RR, which dropped March 24.



After going Instagram official in September 2021, Alejandro opened up about his romance with the "Con Altura" singer.

"There's people that love drama, and we're not like that," he told Rolling Stone in January 2022. "There's a bunch of pop stars where it's like the whole telenovela, and I hate that s--t. I really hate that s--t. We're real stuff. We've been together for a while."