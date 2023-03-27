Khloé Kardashian's Good American 70% Off Deals: Last Day to Shop $21 Bodysuits, $37 Dresses, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love Keeping Up With Khloe Kardashian's style, you need to check out Good American, the brand that Khloe co-founded with Emma Grede. Right now, there are deals up to 70% off. These prices are just too good to pass up.
You can save 25% sitewide and get an EXTRA 50% off sale styles, no promo code needed. Just add your favorite items to your cart and you will see the final prices when you check out.
Good American is beloved for its inclusive size range and incredibly flattering jeans. I'm also a huge fan of the waist-snatching bodysuits and the cozy, yet chic jackets, which get me more compliments than anything else I wear. If you haven't shopped Good American, this sale is the best introduction to the brand. If you already know what's up, stop what you're doing and shop before these Good American deals disappear. Today is the last day to get these deals.
Good American Deals
Good American Good Legs Jeans
Add some edge your wardrobe with these distressed jeans, which are a Good American top-seller. They have a high-rise waist and they're super stretchy and flattering.
A shopper said, "Perfect Fit Jeans! These jeans fit perfect with a material that has a slight enough stretch so you don't feel squeezed in. The quality is so good, 100% worth every penny!"
Good American Velvet Modern Tank Bodysuit
This velvet bodysuit is an incredibly chic layering piece that is smoothing, yet comfortable.
Good American Good Legs Cropped Mini Boot Jeans
These cropped jeans are the perfect length to showcase your favorite footwear. These are the ultimate sculpting jeans made with "flat tummy tech" and a gap-proof waistband that's incredibly stretchy and flattering.
A fan of this style explained, "I was skeptical…. A friend referred me…. But these jeans not only fit like a glove and do not move but are crazy comfortable."
Good American Seamless Mock Neck Bodysuit
Stop what you're doing and add this bodysuit to your cart. It's a true wardrobe essential and a versatile layering piece. You can wear this all year long and it's beyond flattering.
A shopper gushed, "Love At First Bodysuit! So not really my first bodysuit.. I've had several that I never returned, always hated, and lay in the back of my drawers somewhere. This is legitimately the first bodysuit I've loved! I feel secure, confident, sexy, classy, and I could go on! Keep it comin' Khloé!!"
Good American Good Classic Jeans
Don't sleep on grey jeans. These are a wardrobe essential that coordinate well with so many other pieces in your closet. Good American's Good Classic Jeans are designed to make your legs look extra long.
Good American Vinyl Corset Bodysuit
It doesn't get cooler than this black, vinyl bodysuit.
Good American Good Classic Jeans
Switch your jeans selection up with these split hem pants that go with everything. They have an ultra-high waistband and they deliver a comfortable stretch.
Good American Good '90s Sherpa Trucker Jacket
It doesn't get any cozier than this blue, sherpa jacket.
Good American Good Touch Button Front Midi
Exude confidence in this midi dress that flatters every curve. You can change up your look with the buttons and this look comes in brown, leopard print, and black. A shopper said, "Amazing fit! And the fabric is buttery soft!"
Good American Denim Jumpsuit
Good American's denim jumpsuits are nothing short of iconic. Don't miss out on this deal.
Good American Iridescent Puffer
Make a statement and stay warm in this bold puffer jacket, which is available in three colors.
A shopper said, "Love this jacket! I bought this because of the fun orchid color. It is so cute & fits perfect & keeps me warm on cold morning walks. I get compliments on it almost every time I wear it!"
Good American Compression Shine Bodysuit
Get a sleek, sculpted look in this shiny compression bodysuit, which comes in three colors.
Good American Good Icon Faux Leather Pants
If you're hesitant about the leather look, let the Good American shoppers convince you. Someone shared, "Best Faux Pants I've Ever Bought! The price is a little high for faux leather pants but they are totally worth it! You don't get sweaty, they are super comfortable and they look amazing!"
Want to do more Kardashian-inspired shopping? Kim Kardashian's SKIMS just restocked wire-free bras after 35,000+ customer waitlist.
Originally published March 24, 2023 at 7:57 AM.