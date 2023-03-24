Khloé Kardashian's Good American 70% Off Deals: $21 Bodysuits, $37 Dresses, $53 Jeans, and More

Here's how you can you save an EXTRA 50% on sale styles from Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede's brand Good American.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 24, 2023 2:57 PMTags
TVReality TVKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashiansShoppingKhloe KardashianE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionCelebrity ShoppingE! Insider
Good American saleCourtesy of Good American

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love Keeping Up With Khloe Kardashian's style, you need to check out Good American, the brand that Khloe co-founded with Emma Grede. Right now, there are deals up to 70% off. These prices are just too good to pass up.

You can save 25% sitewide and get an EXTRA 50% off sale styles, no promo code needed. Just add your favorite items to your cart and you will see the final prices when you check out.

Good American is beloved for its inclusive size range and incredibly flattering jeans. I'm also a huge fan of the waist-snatching bodysuits and the cozy, yet chic jackets, which get me more compliments than anything else I wear. If you haven't shopped Good American, this sale is the best introduction to the brand. If you already know what's up, stop what you're doing and shop before these Good American deals disappear. 

read
TikTok Star Avani Gregg Dishes on if Those Good American Jeans Really Stretch 4 Sizes

Good American Deals

Good American Good Legs Jeans

Add some edge your wardrobe with these distressed jeans, which are a Good American top-seller. They have a high-rise waist and they're super stretchy and flattering.

A shopper said, "Perfect Fit Jeans! These jeans fit perfect with a material that has a slight enough stretch so you don't feel squeezed in. The quality is so good, 100% worth every penny!"

$160
$60
Good American

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber Against Death Threats

2

Andy Cohen Teases “Confrontational” Vanderpump Rules Reunion

3

Tom Brady Announces Return to the Sports World After NFL Retirement

Good American Velvet Modern Tank Bodysuit

This velvet bodysuit is an incredibly chic layering piece that is smoothing, yet comfortable.

$89
$33
Good American

Good American Good Legs Cropped Mini Boot Jeans

These cropped jeans are the perfect length to showcase your favorite footwear. These are the ultimate sculpting jeans made with "flat tummy tech" and a gap-proof waistband that's incredibly stretchy and flattering.

A fan of this style explained, "I was skeptical…. A friend referred me…. But these jeans not only fit like a glove and do not move but are crazy comfortable."

$150
$56
Good American

Good American Seamless Mock Neck Bodysuit

Stop what you're doing and add this bodysuit to your cart. It's a true wardrobe essential and a versatile layering piece. You can wear this all year long and it's beyond flattering. 

A shopper gushed, "Love At First Bodysuit! So not really my first bodysuit.. I've had several that I never returned, always hated, and lay in the back of my drawers somewhere. This is legitimately the first bodysuit I've loved! I feel secure, confident, sexy, classy, and I could go on! Keep it comin' Khloé!!"

$59
$21
Good American

Good American Good Classic Jeans

Don't sleep on grey jeans. These are a wardrobe essential that coordinate well with so many other pieces in your closet. Good American's Good Classic Jeans are designed to make your legs look extra long.

$140
$53
Good American

Good American Vinyl Corset Bodysuit

It doesn't get cooler than this black, vinyl bodysuit.

$119
$44
Good American

Good American Good Classic Jeans

Switch your jeans selection up with these split hem pants that go with everything. They have an ultra-high waistband and they deliver a comfortable stretch.

$139
$52
Good American

Good American Good '90s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

It doesn't get any cozier than this blue, sherpa jacket.

$189
$71
Good American

Good American Good Touch Button Front Midi

Exude confidence in this midi dress that flatters every curve. You can change up your look with the buttons and this look comes in brown, leopard print, and black. A shopper said, "Amazing fit! And the fabric is buttery soft!"

 

$99
$37
Good American

Good American Denim Jumpsuit

Good American's denim jumpsuits are nothing short of iconic. Don't miss out on this deal.

$185
$70
Good American

Good American Iridescent Puffer

Make a statement and stay warm in this bold puffer jacket, which is available in three colors. 

A shopper said, "Love this jacket! I bought this because of the fun orchid color. It is so cute & fits perfect & keeps me warm on cold morning walks. I get compliments on it almost every time I wear it!"

$185
$70
Good American

Good American Compression Shine Bodysuit

Get a sleek, sculpted look in this shiny compression bodysuit, which comes in three colors.

$89
$32
Good American

Good American Good Icon Faux Leather Pants

If you're hesitant about the leather look, let the Good American shoppers convince you. Someone shared, "Best Faux Pants I've Ever Bought! The price is a little high for faux leather pants but they are totally worth it! You don't get sweaty, they are super comfortable and they look amazing!"

$180
$54
Good American

Want to do more Kardashian-inspired shopping? Kim Kardashian's SKIMS just restocked wire-free bras after 35,000+ customer waitlist

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber Against Death Threats

2

Andy Cohen Teases “Confrontational” Vanderpump Rules Reunion

3

Tom Brady Announces Return to the Sports World After NFL Retirement

4

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Makes Surprise Appearance on Jersey Shore

5
Exclusive

When Tom Sandoval Really Told Tom Schwartz About Raquel Leviss Affair