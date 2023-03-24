The 38 Most Popular Amazon Items E! Readers Bought This Month

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Time flies when you're shopping a lot, right? Well, that's not actually an established catchphrase, but it really should be. It's just so exhilarating to do your research, add your item to your Amazon cart, anticipate its arrival, and confirm that you have a new must-have once you try it. If you're reading this, you understand what I'm saying because E! readers really got their shop on this month. From beauty products to home decor to fashion, and everything in between, you shopped til you dropped (staying within your budget, of course).
Let's check out the most popular Amazon products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month.
Hair Products
Herstyler Straightening Comb For Hair
If you want to feel like a hairstyling pro when you get ready at home, there's an affordable find that will revamp your routine.
The Herstyler Straightening Comb is just $8 and it has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. If you're thinking "I already have a comb," stop right there because this is totally different. This Keratin comb gives you optimal control while you use a flat iron, delivering truly sleek results. Use this to hold your strands still and protects your hands from getting burned by your straightener. It's also great for hair prep to remove knots for tangle-free locks. The comb is travel-friendly and just what you need for an effective touch-up on the go.
Shoppers love this tool for taming frizz, speeding up the hairstyling process, and creating long-lasting styles with ease. It's an affordable game-changer that thousands of great reviews. See what the fuss is all about.
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush for Adults & Kids Hair - Detangler Brush for Natural, Curly, Straight, Wet or Dry Hair
Take care of your hair with this brush that's gentle on your strands while it gets rid of knots and tangles. You can use this on wet hair and dry hair, which is tough to find in a quality hairbrush. This pick has 49,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in several colors.
An Amazon shopper said, "Do you have hair? Then you need this hairbrush. It's a miracle worker!"
Another reviewed, "I'm so used to losing clumps of hair when brushing, but not with this magical thing! My hair loss has decreased significantly and I used it right after I get out of the shower! I'm so glad I found this, LIFESAVER!"
Corated Heatless Hair Curler
Heatless curlers are all over TikTok. Amazon has these easy-to-use sets in a ton of colors. They have 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
This scalp care brush has 101,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors.
L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water
If you have eight seconds, you can revive your hair with this. According to the brand, this product makes hair silky and shiny without weighing down your strands.
It has 25,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I don't usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn't take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would of thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!!"
K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment to Repair Dry or Damaged Hair - 4 Minutes to Reverse Hair Damage from Bleach, Color, Chemical Services and Heat
I bought this TikTok-famous hair mask and I will never stop using it. It is a complete game-changer.
The K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask works on all hair types and textures. If you're concerned about damage, split ends and breakage, give this product a try. If your hair is totally fried from hair dye and bleach, this will bring it back to life, according to many TikTok videos. The formula is powered by the brand's patented K18Peptide, which K18 claims "is just the right size and molecular structure to reach the innermost layers of hair and re-connect broken keratin chains responsible for hair's strength and elasticity."
The K18 Leave-In Hair Mask is so easy to use. Shampoo your hair as you normally would, but skip the conditioner. Then towel dry your hair until it's a bit damp. Then, put the product on and let it sit for 4 minutes. Do not rinse it out. Then you can comb and style as much as you would like. It doesn't get any easier than that. No need to sit around, waiting to wash out the hair mask.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
No matter how many hairstyling tutorials you watch on YouTube and TikTok, sometimes you just can't control your hair. You can brush it and style it a million times over and there are still may be some baby hairs, flyaways, and frizz ruining your otherwise perfect look. If hairspray isn't cutting it, you need to add a hair wax stick to your beauty routine.
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy). This hair care essential has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's on sale for $10. You've seen it all over TikTok, so what are you waiting for? Just get your shop on.
Skincare and Dental
Insmart Cordless Water Dental Flosser Teeth Cleaner
Does anyone actually enjoy flossing their teeth? We all know that this is important, but who actually enjoys doing it? And how effective is dental floss? I'm not a dentist, so I can't comment on that with authority, but I prefer a water flosser. It's a quick, thorough, and effective way to clean between my teeth. This one has 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clarins V-Facial Instant Depuffing Face Mask
If I'm not looking my best, I put on the Clarins V-Facial Instant Depuffing Face Mask for just ten minutes and that's all I need.
Once I rinse it off, that bloat seems to disappear, my cheeks look slim, my skin looks bright, and my jaw looks contoured. I look like I did a full skincare routine and got ten hours of sleep the night before even when that's far from the truth. This is just what I need before a special occasion to look like my most snatched self, and, of course, for the next day if my skin is need of some recovery.
I put a thick layer of this mask all over my face, under my jaw, and down to my neck and I'm very happy with the results. I leave it on for just 10 minutes and that's enough for me to see a big difference.
Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar
Eva Marcille raved, "I've been using this product for over ten years now. I don't think there are many products you can use for over 10 years and still get that same level of consistency with, but I'm telling you people are always like 'What's your glow? How do you get it?' It's the same simple cleanser. You can get it anywhere. It's a good price and it will take your skin from whatever state it's in to the best that it could be. I swear by the product for hyperpigmentation, oily skin, dry skin, acne-prone skin, cystic acne, whatever. I'm telling you, friend, it will change your life. It is everything."
This cleansing bar has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask
I'm a multi-tasker by nature, even when I'm asleep. I love to get the most out of my beauty sleep. I put this moisturizing mask on before bed and I wake up to soft, supple skin. This has been a total game-changer and I have three bottle in my bathroom right now to make sure I don't run out.
Peace Out Skincare Retinol Face Stick- Reduce Fine Lines, Wrinkles and Uneven Texture with 3% Encapsulated Retinol
After way too much research, I took the plunge and tried the Peace Out Retinol Face Stick and went to bed, not sure what to expect after using the product one time. When I woke up and went to wash my face I was surprised by how smooth my skin looked already. It looked like I had a photo filter on and I couldn't believe it. My skin's texture was evened out, stubborn acne marks and breakouts had faded, my skin just felt so soft, and I kept using the product.
Peace Out describes the product as a "magical wrinkle eraser," but I just wasn't expecting an overall skin transformation at this level. My skin is significantly brighter and it's clear. Even when I'm super tired at night, I make sure to swipe this retinol stick just purely out of anticipation of waking up to some good results. I have never been so excited to wake up every morning. Now, I look forward to seeing those results.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around in my opinion. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day.
This product comes in five scents and it has 17,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Haven't had another product with this much staying power. This is the best product I've tried so far for very chapped lips."
CSM Dry Body Brush for Beautiful Skin
Dry brushing is an age-old technique used to exfoliate, promote lymphatic drainage, reduce cellulite, increase collagen production and help with digestion. This small, but mighty, brush can truly do it all!
Just start at your feet and brush in small, circular motions upwards towards the heart for a natural energy boost and glowing skin. Pro-Tip: Incorporate this ancient technique before showers and moisturize afterwards. The CSM Dry Brush that has 18,600+ 5-Star Amazon reviews.
MOON Teeth Whitening Pen Elixir III by Kendall Jenner: Brush Every Tooth White - On-The-Go Whitener for A Brighter Smile
This is from Kendall Jenner's Moon collab. Keep this with you, so you can whiten your teeth at any time and make a dazzling impression. The brand claims that you can "take your look to a new level within just 30 seconds of that first use."
An Amazon customer raved, "I love owning a product that I can depend on every single day to make my smile appearance 110% better. My smile is the most important feature on my face. I talk to people every single day as part of my job. In the morning before work I am always on the go. When using the Moon Whitening Pen it was easy to use. Quick to dry and instant results. I didn't have to wait more than 30 seconds to see that my smile was Whiter than it was before applying the Moon gel. I can keep it in my lunch bag, purse and pretty much carry it with me in my pocket if I needed to."
A shopper reviewed, "This whitening pen is pretty impressive. I've added it into my nightly routine & have whiter teeth & no sensitivity at all!"
MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light, 10 Min Non-Sensitive Fast Teeth Whitener
If you have 10 minutes, you can make a major difference with this set. Use this to remove stains and brighten your smile. Put on the gel, turn on the LED light, and it do its thing. You can have 10 shades whiter teeth in just 7 days, according to the brand.
This bundle has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This did a better job than the actual dental grade whitening I used over 10 years ago as a teen- believe it or not, this product removed braces stains that lasted ALL that time! I was shocked at how well this removes staining."
Another shopper reviewed, "I definitely see a difference after my first use. Very easy and painless for just 10 minutes! I am very impressed since I have tried other methods without luck. I highly recommend!"
Makeup and Beauty Tools
Rimmel Stay Glossy Lipgloss 6 Hour Lip Gloss in Blushing Belgraves
Lala Kent said, "This is a must-have year-round. This is a Rimmel gloss. It's a very cute, light pink. It's got some shimmer in it."
Lala uses this lip gloss in Blushing Belgraves. Amazon has this gloss in 26 colors. It has 20,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Give Them Lala Beauty The Baby Palette
This palette is inspired by Lala Kent's adorable daughter Ocean. It has beautiful pinks and peaches, including a #Give Them Ocean shade.
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Serum Drops
The coolest thing about these bronzing drops is that they makes every product from your routine even better without slowing you down. Instead of adding an extra step to your regimen and adding to your wait between applying products, you can mix these drops in with your favorite moisturizer, oils, and serums. I'm not just talking about the products you use on your face. Add this in with your body lotion to get an all-over glow.
Chella Heated Eyelash Curler
I love voluminous eyelashes, but I loathe that inevitable pinch that comes with using an eyelash curler. Honestly, I'm just not the most skilled at curling, but I have used so many top-rated eyelash curlers and they just don't work for me. Or they do work and they're uncomfortable for me to use. Thankfully, I found a heated eyelash curler in 2021, which I've been faithfully using ever since.
I know what you're thinking. Who wants heat anywhere near their eyeballs? I totally get that trepidation. However, I've never had an issue with it. It's a really gentle curler that doesn't burn at all. This is a highly effective gadget that delivers a curl that lasts all day.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Color Corrector
The $4 e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Color Corrector is the game-changing product you need in your routine. Use these to camouflage discoloration, dullness, redness, and dark circles. After your skincare routine, apply color corrector, then put on your makeup. There are five e.l.f. shades to choose from, each with a unique purpose. Conceal rosy cheeks and red pimples with a green color corrector. Apply the peach or the orange to combat under-eye circles and other dark spots. If your foundation has too many warm tones, neutralize it with some blue color corrector. Address dull skin with the yellow corrector
These e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Color Corrector has so many purposes and it layers seamlessly with your favorite concealers and foundations without caking or creasing. If you're bothered by dark circles and redness, this affordable find is just what you need.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara- Gluten & Cruelty Free
This smudge-proof mascara with 207,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews defines and separates lashes, delivering dramatic volume without clumps thanks to its conic fiber brush that captures every. single. lash. And there's no need to worry about sweating off your mascara throughout a long day. This one doesn't flake, fade, or wear away. You'll instantly notice a difference when you apply False Lash Effect Mascara, but if you want to turn the volume up a notch, you can go for the second coat.
Home and Pet Products
Pharmedoc Body Pillow
This comfortable body pillow provides soothing and cooling relief. It provides adaptive support and can be used in many different positions. It comes in seven colors and has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler- 2 Packs of 24
Don't forget to clean your washer. It's important to make sure that the machine washing your clothes is in tip top condition. These pods are just what you need for a thorough clean, no scrubbing necessary. This product has 40,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Surge Protector Power Strip- 6 Ft Flat Plug Extension Cord with 8 Outlets and 4 USB Ports
If you don't have enough outlets, you need this power strip. It's compact, yet powerful. It has widely-spaced outlets, so you can use each one without getting annoyed that a large charger is taking up space. There are also USB ports, which can fully charge three iPhones simultaneously in two hours. This powerstrip has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Texartist Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper
If you can't go to sleep when it's too hot, you need this cooling mattress topper for your bed. It comes in eight sizes and it has 17,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BSEEN LED Dog Collar
Dog parents do whatever they can to make sure their pets are safe. And, sometimes, it's the simple products that can bring the most comfort. If you take your dog for walks late at night or early in the morning, you might want to invest in a light-up dog collar.
The BSEEN LED Dog Collar is the must-have you didn't know you needed. It's rechargeable and it has three light settings. Putting this collar on your pup will make it much easier for you to see your dog in the dark and make sure your pet is safe. It's one size fits all because it can be cut down to any length.
This innovative product has 18,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who praise this collar as a pet parent essential.
Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner Weekly Application Requires No Scrubbing, Bleach-Free Formula, 64 Ounce (Pack of 1)
Don't spend your day scrubbing your shower. Instead spray this all over your shower once a week. Leave it on for 8-12 hours and then run the water. This spray gets rid of soap scum and build up without the need for scraping or scrubbing. Another nice thing about Wet & Forget is that it doesn't smell like bleach or other harsh cleaning products. It just has a refreshing, light vanilla scent. This product has 24,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Drinks
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda
If you love carbonated beverages, but you want to cut back, it can be tough. Opt for Poppi drinks, which are made with apple cider vinegar. They only have five grams of sugar and they're always trending on TikTok. And, yes, if this sounds familiar, you've probably seen them on Shark Tank.
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Sodas are an Amazon number one bestseller. They have 15,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who keep buying them over and over again. There are many refreshing flavors to choose from. The Root Beer, Doc Pop, and Classic Cola flavors are sold in a variety pack. The additional flavors include Raspberry Rose, Lime Ginger, Orange, Strawberry Lemon, Watermelon, and Cherry Limeade.
Fitness and Wellness Products
Elefor Massage Gun Deep Tissue,Percussion Back Massager Gun for Athletes
Give yourself a break and ease tension with this portable, yet powerful massage gun. It has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "Best purchase ever. Can't say enough about this product. Use it almost daily. Even with that amount of use I probably charge it every other week and just because I know it should be needing charging not because I have run out of charge. It is small enough to fit into a large overnight bag so I never leave home without it."
Clothes and Accessories
Lillusory Ruched Mini Dress
This ruched mini dress is the ideal "throw on and go" outfit. You will look so put-together without putting in any effort. It comes in 28 colors and has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoycuFF Gold Necklace for Women
Lala Kent shared, "This is a layered gold, necklace set. One is longer than the other, so you can layer them perfectly. I love these. They don't get tangled. I highly recommend these."
There are 22 styles to choose from.
17KM 6 Pairs Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings Set
Lala Kent said, "Let's talk about these amazing hoop earrings. I'm obsessed. They're my Hailey Bieber earrings. They come in a giant pack. They're all gold. You get five pairs of earrings and they're all Hailey Bieber-style."
Happy Sailed Women's Casual Sleeveless Front Button Loose Jumpsuit
It doesn't get more comfortable than this flowy jumpsuit. It's available in sizes ranging from small to 4X. There are 37 solid colors and prints. Amazon shoppers left 3,000+ 5-star reviews for this jumpsuit.
Zaful Women’s High Waisted Bikini
This ultra-flattering swim set comes in 34 colors and has 2,800+ 5-star reviews. This top would be adorable as a cropped shirt with jeans or denim shorts.
No Nonsense Super-Opaque Control-Top Tights
The No Nonsense Super-Opaque Control-Top Tights are just $8, but they're not your average tights. They're made using Adaptive Smart Temp technology, which uses unique polymers that adjust to temperature changes and keep you comfortable, according to the brand. Instead of pulling up your tights throughout the day, you can rely on this stay-in-place waistband for hours on hours. These tights deliver a smooth, slim look and they're available in 13 colors with sizes ranging from small to XXL. They have 19,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dreuba Soft Faux Leather Tote
This is the perfect everyday tote bag. It is great for commuting, with enough room for my laptop, and it comes in 100+ colors. The Dreuba Soft Faux Leather Tote has 33,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Badu Gold Bead Bracelets
Gold bracelets are an essential for jewelry lovers. Wear these together, wear them individually, or mix and match them with pieces you already have. This set is also available in silver and rose gold.
Amazon shoppers left 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
