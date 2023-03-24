Chris Martin Says He Doesn't Eat Dinner Anymore After Being Influenced By Bruce Springsteen

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Tells Ex Chris Martin "We Love You" on His Birthday

Chris Martin's dinner plans might only entail looking at a sky full of stars.

After all, the Coldplay frontman recently revealed he does not eat anything in evenings, something he picked up from fellow musician Bruce Springsteen.

"I don't actually have dinner anymore," Chris said on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast March 21. "I stop eating at four, and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen. That's really true."

So, when did this lunch happen? According to Chris, he joined Bruce and his wife Patti Scialfa for the meal in June 2022, the day after Coldplay played a concert at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.

"I was on a really strict diet anyway, but I was like, 'Bruce looks even more in shape than me,'" Chris recalled of the 73-year-old. "And Patti says, 'He's only eating one meal a day.' So I was like, 'Well, there we go. There's my next challenge.'"