Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Too Faced, Crepe Erase, Smashbox, Murad, Bobbi Brown, and Clinique

Pamper yourself with $14 skincare and makeup deals from Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Murad, Smashbox, Crepe Erase, and Too Faced.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 24, 2023 5:00 AM
E-Comm: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 13

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Too Faced, Crepe Erase, Smashbox, Murad, Bobbi Brown, and Clinique. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

read
Today's Steals

Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara

A mascara that's so amazing that it's better than sex?! Well, that's for you to decide, but the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is a top-selling product with a loyal following. If you want fuller-looking lashes that are stretched, curled, and separated, this one is worth checking out. Many people consider this to be their holy grail mascara, thanks to its enduring formula and unique hourglass-shaped application brush. This one is great for both your upper and lower lashes.

This mascara has an incredibly devoted following with 14,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews from loyal shoppers.

$28
$14
Ulta

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Chocolate

If you want to get unbelievable volume and separated lashes, but you prefer a brown tint, this chocolate version of the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is just what you need. This is a top-seller with 14,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

$28
$14
Ulta

Smashbox Always Sharp Longwear Waterproof Kôhl Eyeliner Pencil

It's such a bummer when you can't find a sharpener for your eyeliner. This one has a built-in sharpener, ensuring a precise tip every time you use it. This formula is long-lasting, waterproof, and flake-free.

A fan of this product said, "I love this product. It lasts all day and goes on very easily. It has a built-in sharpener with the turn of a twist. The only drawback is not knowing when it will run out. Best to keep another one on hand which I do."

$27
$14
Ulta

Crepe Erase Ultra Smoothing Neck Repair

This was created specifically for the delicate skin on the neck. It's super lightweight and it absorbs quickly, never feeling greasy on the skin. The brand claims that this reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in addition to lifting and smoothing the skin. 

"Works like a miracle," an Ulta shopper said, adding, "I have tried just about everything. My neck was not real bad, but I wanted to firm a little. This is the last product I will ever have to buy again."

A new fan of the product shared, "Just started using it a little less than a month ago and already I find that the lines in my neck are softening."

$79
$40
Ulta

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

This cleanser features a blend of AHAs and BHAs to help gently exfoliate and polish away dullness. 

One customer said, "I have normal/sensitive skin and this exfoliating cleanser as been a game changer in my routine. I'm using it about 2x per week and it leaves my skin soft and glowing. I have trouble with sebaceous filaments around my nose/chin and this has reduced their appearance by about 80%. My husband even noticed a difference, which means this stuff really works!"

A fan of the cleaner said, "I love this product. I use it every other day. It does a great job of smoothing and exfoliating, without being overly drying. I have combination skin and feel like this product has really improved the overall look and feel of my skin. I would definitely recommend and will keep purchasing this."

$46
$23
Ulta

Clinique Happy Eau de Parfum Spray

This top-selling perfume delivers a fresh, floral, citrus scent.

A fan of this fragrance said, "Smell of citrus yet summer. And it last long and ever so pleasant."

Another raved, "Absolutely favorite perfume!!! I love it's citrusy, clean, light, fresh smell. Get tons of compliments every time I wear it." 

$51
$26
Ulta

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss

Get glossy hydration without any stickiness. Choose from 12 sheer, ultra-shiny shades that feel so comfortable on your lips.

A fan of this gloss said, "I have tried every gloss made and this is HANDS DOWN the best in every way! It's non-sticky, stays in place, no fruity or minty or irritating ingredients, has the perfect pop of color and wonderful shine. PLEASE bring back color Wild Card! - the most beautiful warm peach! BB needs more warm tones and Wild Card would help with warmer options."

 

$32
$16
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2

Sunday, March 19

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

Friday, March 24

Saturday March 25

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3

Sunday, March 26

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29  

Thursday, March 30

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

—Originally published March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.

