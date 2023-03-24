Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Too Faced, Crepe Erase, Smashbox, Murad, Bobbi Brown, and Clinique

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).
Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Too Faced, Crepe Erase, Smashbox, Murad, Bobbi Brown, and Clinique. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.
Today's Steals
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
A mascara that's so amazing that it's better than sex?! Well, that's for you to decide, but the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is a top-selling product with a loyal following. If you want fuller-looking lashes that are stretched, curled, and separated, this one is worth checking out. Many people consider this to be their holy grail mascara, thanks to its enduring formula and unique hourglass-shaped application brush. This one is great for both your upper and lower lashes.
This mascara has an incredibly devoted following with 14,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews from loyal shoppers.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Chocolate
If you want to get unbelievable volume and separated lashes, but you prefer a brown tint, this chocolate version of the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is just what you need. This is a top-seller with 14,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Smashbox Always Sharp Longwear Waterproof Kôhl Eyeliner Pencil
It's such a bummer when you can't find a sharpener for your eyeliner. This one has a built-in sharpener, ensuring a precise tip every time you use it. This formula is long-lasting, waterproof, and flake-free.
A fan of this product said, "I love this product. It lasts all day and goes on very easily. It has a built-in sharpener with the turn of a twist. The only drawback is not knowing when it will run out. Best to keep another one on hand which I do."
Crepe Erase Ultra Smoothing Neck Repair
This was created specifically for the delicate skin on the neck. It's super lightweight and it absorbs quickly, never feeling greasy on the skin. The brand claims that this reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in addition to lifting and smoothing the skin.
"Works like a miracle," an Ulta shopper said, adding, "I have tried just about everything. My neck was not real bad, but I wanted to firm a little. This is the last product I will ever have to buy again."
A new fan of the product shared, "Just started using it a little less than a month ago and already I find that the lines in my neck are softening."
Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
This cleanser features a blend of AHAs and BHAs to help gently exfoliate and polish away dullness.
One customer said, "I have normal/sensitive skin and this exfoliating cleanser as been a game changer in my routine. I'm using it about 2x per week and it leaves my skin soft and glowing. I have trouble with sebaceous filaments around my nose/chin and this has reduced their appearance by about 80%. My husband even noticed a difference, which means this stuff really works!"
A fan of the cleaner said, "I love this product. I use it every other day. It does a great job of smoothing and exfoliating, without being overly drying. I have combination skin and feel like this product has really improved the overall look and feel of my skin. I would definitely recommend and will keep purchasing this."
Clinique Happy Eau de Parfum Spray
This top-selling perfume delivers a fresh, floral, citrus scent.
A fan of this fragrance said, "Smell of citrus yet summer. And it last long and ever so pleasant."
Another raved, "Absolutely favorite perfume!!! I love it's citrusy, clean, light, fresh smell. Get tons of compliments every time I wear it."
Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss
Get glossy hydration without any stickiness. Choose from 12 sheer, ultra-shiny shades that feel so comfortable on your lips.
A fan of this gloss said, "I have tried every gloss made and this is HANDS DOWN the best in every way! It's non-sticky, stays in place, no fruity or minty or irritating ingredients, has the perfect pop of color and wonderful shine. PLEASE bring back color Wild Card! - the most beautiful warm peach! BB needs more warm tones and Wild Card would help with warmer options."
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1
Sunday, March 12
- Tarte Face Tape Foundation, $20
- Tarte Maneater Mascara, $13
- Peach and Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream, $22
- Peach and Lily Power Cocktail Repair System, $26
- MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow, $13
- IT Brushes For ULTA Brush Bath Purifying Solid Brush Cleanser, $12
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Slanted Tweezers, $10
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Brow Set, $10
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch, $8
- ZitSticka Mini KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch, $8
- ZitSticka MEGASHADE Breakout-proof SPF 50 Serum, $20
Monday, March 13
- Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick, $11
- r.e.m. Beauty Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, $12
- Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream, $47
- Lancome La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer, $21
- Brightwave Vitamin C Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream, $18
Tuesday, March 14
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Bronze Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE LUX All Over Face Blush Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES BLOOM All Over Dewy Face Color, $18
- NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color - Glow, $18
- Dermablend Loose Setting Powder, $16
- Dermablend Illuminating Banana Powder, $16
- Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules, $27-$57
- Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35, $14
- TEAMI Blends Green Tea Detox Mask, $17
- Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels, $10-$30
- Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels, $8-$25
- Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask, $19
- Korres Apothecary Wild Rose Sleep Facial, $25
- Youthforia PREGAME Daily Protective Primer, $19
- Lashfood Lash Enhancing Duo, $9
Wednesday, March 15
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $12
- Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, $40
- Lorac Pro Eye Palettes, $20-$25
- Flawless Beauty Fridge, $30
- Erborian BB Crème, $23
Thursday, March 16
- Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper, $15
- Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper, $17
- Strivectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum, $36
- About Face Matte Fix Lip Pencil, $6
- About Face Paint-It Matte Lip Color, $8
- Iconic London Multiuse Sculpting Palette, $25
Friday, March 17
- Clarins Double Serum, $45-$88
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum, $17-$75
- Dermalogica SURPRISE STEAL
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel, $11
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, $11
- Ofra Cosmetics Highlighter, $18-$20
- Ofra Cosmetics Ofra X Nikkietutorials Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Samantha March Start Inspired Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Star Lit Liquid Highlighter, $15
Saturday, March 18
- Benefit Powder Blushes, $16
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, $15
- Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, $9-$17
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, $9-$23
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, $9-$23
- Beautyblender Bubble Sponge, $10
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer, $26-$39
- NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit- Sandy Rose, $123
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2
Sunday, March 19
- Estee Lauder DoubleWear Foundation, $24
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $13
- Kiehls Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $28-$68
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Tapered Powder Bronzer Brush #150, $18
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Precision Shadow Brush #112, $8
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Soft Focus Blush Brush #113, $13
Monday, March 20
- Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer, $21-$30
- Smashbox Photo Finish Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer with Hyaluronic Acid, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer, $21
- Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighters, $17
- CosRX Master Patches, $10
- Nudestix NUDESCREEN Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30, $18
- Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow Gel SPF 50, $20
Tuesday, March 21
- Urban Decay 24/7 Shadow Stick, $14
- BareMinerals Gen Nude Blush, $13
- Beekman Milk Drops Ceramide Serum, $23
- Indie Lee Co-Q10 Toner, $18
- Meaningful Beauty Daily Essentials System, $31
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum, $36
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Exfoliating Peel Spray, $26
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream, $38
- Beautybio The Eyelighter Concentrate, $26
- Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum, $13
- First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA, $14
Wednesday, March 22
- Live Tinted Huestick Corrector, $12
- Live Tinted Huestick Multistick, $12
- Jaclyn Cosmetics Sun Bathe Pressed Bronzer Daycation, $16
- Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer, $23
- Foreo Bear, $110
- Foreo Serum Serum Serum, $30
- Juvia's Place Lip Products, $5-$8
- UOMA Beauty BADASS ICON Matte Lipstick, $12
- BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream, $25-$35
Thursday, March 23
- Lancome Rénergie Multi-Action Lift And Firm Anti-Aging Night Cream Moisturizer, $80
- Lancome Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream, $41
- Lancome Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum, $70
- Maely's B-Flat Belly Cream, $25
- Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil, $13
- Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick, $8
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, $24
Friday, March 24
- Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $14
- Peter Thomas Roth SURPRISE STEAL
- Clinique Happy Perfume Spray, $22
- Smashbox Always Sharp Longwear Waterproof Kôhl Eyeliner Pencil, $14
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Lip Gloss, $16
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Gloss Shimmer, $16
- Crepe Erase Ultra Smoothing Neck Repair, $40
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $23
Saturday March 25
- IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+, $22
- IT Airbrush foundation brushes, $13-$18
- Buxom SURPRISE STEAL
- Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Waterproof Easy Shape & Fill Eyebrow Pencil, $13
- Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish, $39
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3
Sunday, March 26
- MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray, $16
- MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $20
- Tula Cult Classic Cleanser, $12-$17
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss, $12
- Persona SuperBlush, $11
Monday, March 27
- KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, $12
- Mented Semi Matte Lipstick, $9
- Mented Lip Liner, $6
- Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen, $25
- bareMinerals All Over Face Color Loose Bronzer, $13
- Peter Thomas Roth FIRMX Peeling Gel, $25
- Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, $13-$27
- PUR Minerals 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15, $15
Tuesday, March 28
- GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, $37
- Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, $33
- L'occitane Almond Shower Oil, $15-$20
- Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush, $16
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ The Essence, $90
- Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop, $12
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Biome-Balance Glow Serum, $23
- Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum, $31
- Boscia Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $16
Wednesday, March 29
- Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow, $11
- Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 At-Home Facial Peel, $43
- Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Facial Peel, $40
- Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops, $11-$21
- Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser, $19-$29
- PMD Clean Pro RQ - Smart Facial Cleansing Device, $90
- PMD Personal Microderm Classic - Microdermabrasion Tool, $80
- Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer, $21
Thursday, March 30
- Benefit Porefessional Primers, $17-$29
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser, $14
- St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, $17
- Nabla Eyeshadow Palettes, $13
- GlamGlow Brighteyes Eye Cream, $20
Friday, March 31
- It Cosmetics SURPRISE STEAL
- First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA, $10-$18
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Look 12-Piece Face & Eye Brush Set, $49
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Face 5-Piece Face Brush Set, $30
- Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, $37-$44
- Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer, $29
Saturday, April 1
- Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palettes, $16
- Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit, $16
- Lancome Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara, $15
- Lancome Lash Idole Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Waterproof Mascara, $15
- Armani SURPRISE STEAL
- Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer, $16
- Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer, $16
- Strivectin Tighten and Lift Neck Serum Roller, $40
- Clinique Cleansers, $12-$17
Looking for more great beauty picks? You'll love these hacks from Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant.
—Originally published March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.