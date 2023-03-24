Concrete Evidence That Vanessa Hudgens’ Fiancé Cole Tucker Manifested Their Romance

Vanessa Hudgens was Cole Tucker's dream girl long before the two sparked romance rumors. See how the baseball player seemingly predicted their romance below.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Mar 24, 2023 12:00 AMTags
Vanessa HudgensCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Vanessa Hudgens' Fiance Cole Tucker: 5 Things to Know

Vanessa Hudgens is just what Cole Tucker has been looking for.

As it turns out, the baseball player has always manifested someone to bop to the top with. Need proof? Look no further than his tweet from over a decade ago, where the then-teenager wrote, "In search of: A girl who's down to watch High School Musical with me and scratch my back."

Months later, the sports star once again expressed his love of the movie, in which Vanessa starred as protagonist Gabriella Montez. He wrote November 2021, "High School Musical on this bus ride," adding the hashtag "#Leggo."

Little did Cole know that his clairvoyant tweets would one day mark the start of something new. After all, the Colorado Rockies outfielder would then go on to spark romance rumors with the High School Musical alum months after her January 2020 split from Austin Butler—and it was Vanessa who made the first move.

photos
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker: Romance Rewind

"I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you,'" Vanessa revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show May 2021, adding that she met him in a Zoom meditation group. "So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

The two got engaged earlier this year, something Vanessa did not see coming.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Award

"I was extremely surprised," she told People in an interview published March 16. "We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened. It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out."

Get a look at her fabulous engagement ring here.

