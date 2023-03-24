Concrete Evidence That Vanessa Hudgens’ Fiancé Cole Tucker Manifested Their Romance

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens' Fiance Cole Tucker: 5 Things to Know

Vanessa Hudgens is just what Cole Tucker has been looking for.

As it turns out, the baseball player has always manifested someone to bop to the top with. Need proof? Look no further than his tweet from over a decade ago, where the then-teenager wrote, "In search of: A girl who's down to watch High School Musical with me and scratch my back."

Months later, the sports star once again expressed his love of the movie, in which Vanessa starred as protagonist Gabriella Montez. He wrote November 2021, "High School Musical on this bus ride," adding the hashtag "#Leggo."

Little did Cole know that his clairvoyant tweets would one day mark the start of something new. After all, the Colorado Rockies outfielder would then go on to spark romance rumors with the High School Musical alum months after her January 2020 split from Austin Butler—and it was Vanessa who made the first move.