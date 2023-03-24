Elizabeth Olsen Is a Notorious Axe-Wielding Murderer In Love & Death Trailer

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

So, you married an axe murderer.

In the March 23 trailer for HBO Max's limited series Love and Death—premiering April 27—the sensational real-life saga of Candy Montgomery, played by Elizabeth Olsen, is brought to life.

"Men, they get to go to their jobs," Candy says. "We just stay home and, god, that's supposed to be enough."

Bored with her mundane, suburban existence, Candy yearns for more than what her small-town Texas life can provide.

"It is human nature to take risks," Candy suggests, "to go for something with a little thrill at the risk of falling."

That's when, as luck would have it, she meets Allan Gore, played by Jesse Plemons. After their paths intersect by, quite literally, running into each other during a game of volleyball, Candy treats their chance meeting as an opportunity, asking Allan, "Would you be interested in having an affair?"

Candy Montgomery would never be accused of being subtle.