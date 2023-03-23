Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reads MEAN TikToks About Herself

ABCDEFG...Kourtney Kardashian's gotta go...but only after she reads a few TikTok comments.

The Kardashians star took to the social media app to read mean comments left on her videos.

"Can the Kardashians just retire," Kourtney—who donned blue jeans, a long sleeve T-shirt and bleach blonde hair—read in a TikTok video March 23. Reflecting on the user's comment she responded to her followers, "That would be nice!"

In a second comment, one user wrote, "they could have hid the microphone," to which Kourtney whispered into a microphone on camera, "No."

But the trolls didn't stop there, as many questions centered around Kourtney previously wearing an Agnostic Front shirt. As for if Kourtney knows who the band is, she simply explained, "Absolutely not, and we're not playing that game today. It is a shirt from my husband's closet and I will wear his shirts for life."

To the follower who noted that Kourtney "never eats them on camera," in reference to her Lemme gummies, the Poosh founder proceeded to spit out a matcha gummy from her line into a cup, before she quipped, "I've had enough matcha for the day."