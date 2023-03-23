Kourtney Kardashian Reads Mean TikToks About Herself

ABCDEFG...Kourtney Kardashian's gotta go...but only after she reads a few TikTok comments.
The Kardashians star took to the social media app to read mean comments left on her videos.
"Can the Kardashians just retire," Kourtney—who donned blue jeans, a long sleeve T-shirt and bleach blonde hair—read in a TikTok video March 23. Reflecting on the user's comment she responded to her followers, "That would be nice!"
In a second comment, one user wrote, "they could have hid the microphone," to which Kourtney whispered into a microphone on camera, "No."
But the trolls didn't stop there, as many questions centered around Kourtney previously wearing an Agnostic Front shirt. As for if Kourtney knows who the band is, she simply explained, "Absolutely not, and we're not playing that game today. It is a shirt from my husband's closet and I will wear his shirts for life."
To the follower who noted that Kourtney "never eats them on camera," in reference to her Lemme gummies, the Poosh founder proceeded to spit out a matcha gummy from her line into a cup, before she quipped, "I've had enough matcha for the day."
As for why she speaks in slow motion? Kourtney said, "Because it's a vibe."
Rounding out the hilarious compilation of mean comments, a user said they "would be so angry if it's vitamins or some sh--t," referring to her teasing her vitamin line in September 2022.
"Well," Kourtney responded, "Get angry."
However, these days Kourtney is just living her best life and not letting anyone kill her vibe: slow motion or not. In fact, the reality star—who tied the knot with Travis Barker last May—recently went from the dark side to the light. Kourtney turned her black bob into a platinum blonde look, showcasing the new 'do for her 216 million Instagram followers.
In her big reveal earlier this month, Kourtney donned her new platinum hair along with a leather corset lace-up top and matching jacket while she gave the camera a sultry stare.
As for some nicer comments on her new look, stepson Landon Barker wrote, "Blondie," while Addison Rae chimed in, "SCREEEEAAAAMMMINGGGG."