Pink and Her Kids Get the Party Started on 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Before accepting the Icon Award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards March 27, Pink walked the red carpet with her kids Willow and Jameson.

Watch: Pink's Daughter Willow NAILS Olivia Rodrigo Song at 1st Recital

Allow Pink to cover us in sunshine once again.

On March 27, the Grammy winner stepped out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards and this time, she wasn't alone. 

Joined by her kids Willow Sage, 11, and Jameson, 6, Pink certainly turned heads for all the right reasons as she made the red carpet a family affair. (For more star sightings, click here.)

Pink sported a classic white dress for the star-studded event while her oldest chose a sparking pink dress. As for Jameson, he wore a gray suit vest with matching pants for the fun school night. 

It's about to be a big evening for the "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" singer who is expected to receive the Icon Award, which honors an artist's impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.

She will also give fans a preview into her Summer Carnival tour as she performs one of her biggest hits onstage.

photos
Pink's Sweetest Family Moments

"I'm taking over the show, which is amazing," she teased to iHeartRadio's Tanya Rad and JoJo Wright. "I have four new characters onstage with me who will be going on tour with me. I have some special guests who I love and revere and it's a female takeover. It's a celebration."

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

But as her kids get older, Pink admits that leaving Willow and Jameson during a busy tour schedule gets even more challenging.

"Willow and I had a really teary conversation about this tour because she has needs now," Pink said on The Drew Barrymore Show in February. "Willow and I talk about almost everything—we have a great relationship."

While Willow is already showing signs of following in mom's footsteps by performing with her at special events like the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Pink wants her kids to follow their own passions. And yes, it's totally fine if everything doesn't go as planned.  

"I don't want my kids to think that perfection is a real thing," she told Drew Barrymore. "You don't have to be as wild as we were, please!"

For more red carpet sightings at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, keep reading.

