Pink and Her Kids Get the Party Started on 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Pink's Daughter Willow NAILS Olivia Rodrigo Song at 1st Recital

Allow Pink to cover us in sunshine once again.

On March 27, the Grammy winner stepped out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards and this time, she wasn't alone.

Joined by her kids Willow Sage, 11, and Jameson, 6, Pink certainly turned heads for all the right reasons as she made the red carpet a family affair. (For more star sightings, click here.)

Pink sported a classic white dress for the star-studded event while her oldest chose a sparking pink dress. As for Jameson, he wore a gray suit vest with matching pants for the fun school night.

It's about to be a big evening for the "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" singer who is expected to receive the Icon Award, which honors an artist's impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.

She will also give fans a preview into her Summer Carnival tour as she performs one of her biggest hits onstage.