Jana Kramer and Boyfriend Allan Russell Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jana Kramer got the man!
Nearly two months after the One Tree Hill alum went Instagram official with boyfriend Allan Russell, the pair decided to take another big step in their relationship by walking their first red carpet together.
The pair stepped out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood March 27 to attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Jana dressed to impress in a sparkling dress featuring a plunging blue neckline. Meanwhile, Allan proved he has plenty of fashion game in his black blazer with matching sneakers.
"This is our first thing as a couple that we're doing," Jana told iHeartRadio's Tanya Rad on the red carpet. "We're excited for Pink! Her energy is amazing."
While their red carpet photos clearly show a couple in love, Jana has expressed her desire to keep this relationship a bit more private after going through a public breakup with ex-husband Mike Caussin in April 2021.
"I have been so publicly embarrassed with relationships," she shared on her iHeartRadio podcast Whine Down in January. "A lot of that I own. That's my fault because I've been open about them, so that's why I've been trying to stay more private."
But at the same time, Jana can't help but express how happy she is in this new chapter of her life.
"He's a sweetheart and yeah, I'm not single," she shared. "It's just so funny how life and the world works…I'm gonna have fun and if it doesn't work out, I'm going learn a lot of lessons and I had a lot of fun along the way."
That fun includes a jam-packed night of music at iHeartRadio's annual show. The live telecast, hosted by Lenny Kravitz, will include performances by Kelly Clarkson, Cody Johnson, Coldplay and more.
For even more star sightings at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, keep reading.