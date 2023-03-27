Jana Kramer and Boyfriend Allan Russell Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jana Kramer proved she got the man when she joined boyfriend Allan Russell at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Hollywood. See their red carpet debut as a couple.

Jana Kramer got the man!

Nearly two months after the One Tree Hill alum went Instagram official with boyfriend Allan Russell, the pair decided to take another big step in their relationship by walking their first red carpet together.

The pair stepped out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood March 27 to attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jana dressed to impress in a sparkling dress featuring a plunging blue neckline. Meanwhile, Allan proved he has plenty of fashion game in his black blazer with matching sneakers. 

"This is our first thing as a couple that we're doing," Jana told iHeartRadio's Tanya Rad on the red carpet. "We're excited for Pink! Her energy is amazing." 

While their red carpet photos clearly show a couple in love, Jana has expressed her desire to keep this relationship a bit more private after going through a public breakup with ex-husband Mike Caussin in April 2021.

"I have been so publicly embarrassed with relationships," she shared on her iHeartRadio podcast Whine Down in January. "A lot of that I own. That's my fault because I've been open about them, so that's why I've been trying to stay more private."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

But at the same time, Jana can't help but express how happy she is in this new chapter of her life.

"He's a sweetheart and yeah, I'm not single," she shared. "It's just so funny how life and the world works…I'm gonna have fun and if it doesn't work out, I'm going learn a lot of lessons and I had a lot of fun along the way." 

That fun includes a jam-packed night of music at iHeartRadio's annual show. The live telecast, hosted by Lenny Kravitz, will include performances by Kelly Clarkson, Cody Johnson, Coldplay and more.

For even more star sightings at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, keep reading.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Becky G

In Julien Macdonald

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Doja Cat

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Heidi Klum

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

H.E.R.

In David Koma

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Coco Jones

In PatBo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pink

In Robert Wun

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madison Beer

In Paco Rabanne

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers

In Rodarte

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Lenny Kravitz

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chanel West Coast

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Lindsay Hubbard

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ice Spice

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jax

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Flavor Flav

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Joel McHale

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Danielle Ruhl

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Cody Johnson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Toosii

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meghan King

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Warren & Kouvr Annon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

T-Boz & Chilli

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blxst

