Jana Kramer and Boyfriend Allan Russell Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jana Kramer got the man!

Nearly two months after the One Tree Hill alum went Instagram official with boyfriend Allan Russell, the pair decided to take another big step in their relationship by walking their first red carpet together.

The pair stepped out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood March 27 to attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Jana dressed to impress in a sparkling dress featuring a plunging blue neckline. Meanwhile, Allan proved he has plenty of fashion game in his black blazer with matching sneakers.

"This is our first thing as a couple that we're doing," Jana told iHeartRadio's Tanya Rad on the red carpet. "We're excited for Pink! Her energy is amazing."

While their red carpet photos clearly show a couple in love, Jana has expressed her desire to keep this relationship a bit more private after going through a public breakup with ex-husband Mike Caussin in April 2021.