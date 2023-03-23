Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Lautner Imprint on Each Other With Surprise Matching Tattoos

Taylor Lautner got a matching tattoo with his wife, Tay Lautner, that honored their wedding date. Take a look at the couple's new ink.

This is the skin of a Taylor, Bella.

Twilight star Taylor Lautner recently rang in his wife Tay Lautner's birthday with matching tattoos. As seen in a video posted on Instagram March 22, the couple enlisted the help of tattoo artist Kate McDuffie of The Ghost Kat to get their wedding date inked on their forearms.

"Best birthday surprise ever," Tay captioned the clip, which showed the newlyweds flashing a "11.11.22" design tattooed near their wrists. She jokingly added on her Instagram Story, "As if having matching names wasn't enough..."

Indeed, the Lautners do share an identical name after Tay—formerly known as Tay Dome—changed her surname following their November wedding. However, as Taylor previously noted, having two people with the same name under one roof isn't as complicated as it seems.

"A lot of people just do 'boy Tay' and 'girl Tay,'" he shared during an Aug. 12 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Either Taylor and Tay—or boy Tay, girl Tay—works."

photos
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome: Romance Rewind

And though Taylor considers himself and Tay to be "the same person" personality-wise, the two have drastically different Twilight opinions.

As Tay noted in a TikTok video back in 2021, she's a member of Team Edward and had a huge childhood crush on Taylor's co-star Robert Pattinson in the past. "I think it's time to come clean…" she captioned her post, prompting Taylor to reply back in the comments section, "Bout time I won something."

Maybe she'll change her mind after this imprint? Keep reading to see the Lautners' matching tattoos, as well as more unique celebrity ink.

Instagram
Taylor Lautner & Tay Lautner

In March 2023, the Twilight actor and his wife got matching tattoos honoring their wedding date.

prideofgypsies / Instagram
Jason Momoa

After shaving off some of his hair, the Aquaman star revealed a new head tattoo in Sept. 2022 that he said has been "20 years in the making."

Instagram
Amanza Smith

The Selling Sunset star debuted a face tattoo, which reads "invincible" in script and sits beneath her jawline, in April 2022.

Instagram / Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes

The singer debuted a tattoo on the back of his neck in March 2022.

Maisie Williams

After filming Game of Thrones' final season, the actress added some symbolic ink to her tattoo collection in loving memory of her character, Arya Stark.

Selena Gomez

The "Taki Taki" singer celebrated best friend Courtney Barry's birthday by getting matching tattoos.

Offset

The Migos rapper got his daughter's name tatted on his cheek.

Brooklyn Beckham

The 23-year-old showed off his newest tattoo by Dr. Woo.

Instagram
Emilia Clarke

Forever MOD! The Game Of Thrones star permanently inked a dragon tattoo on her wrist after wrapping the final season of the show.

Instagram
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

The couple made their love a little more magical with matching Toy Story tattoos.

Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building star got a tattoo in Arabic that means "Love Yourself First" under her right shoulder blade.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora has a bunch of different tattoos, including an arrow on the middle finger of her right hand and a feather as well. In this picture, the singer shows off the letter 'R' tattoo that is behind her left ear.

Cara Delevingne

The model and her pal Jourdan Dunn made a tribute to their friendship by getting matching tattoos: a double 'D' (signifying their last names). 

Miley Cyrus

After the loss of her beloved dog Floyd, the "Wrecking Ball" singer paid tribute to him by getting this tattoo on her side that features a cartoon drawing of him of the words "with a little help from my fwends," which was inspired by the Beatles' song "With a Little Help from My Friends."

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is another celeb who loves her tattoos. To celebrate the release day of her fourth album, she had lyrics from the song "Warrior" tattooed on her left upper back.

Ed Sheeran

The "Shape of You" singer, who has confessed to having more tattoos than he remembers, shared a pic of his tree of life ink with his Instagram followers accompanied by the caption, "Got a family tree I did."

Harry Styles

The "Golden" artist got a bit tattoo-happy back in the day, accumulating approximately 40 or so, and now confesses that he regrets getting some of them. Here, the One Direction member shows off a butterfly on his chest.

Kelly Osbourne

The TV star posted a picture of her shaved head along with the word "stories" tattooed along her scalp. In a tweet to her parents Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne she wrote, "Sorry mum and dad but I love it!"

Kesha

Despite the fact that she removed the dollar sign from her name, Kesha will always have this dollar sign tattooed on her hand.

"It [losing the $] happened after I went to rehab for my eating disorder," she told Refinery29. "I let go of my facade about being a girl who didn't care. My facade was to be strong, and I realized it was total bulls--t. I took out the $ because I realized that was part of the facade. It was a journey and I'm happy — that was me in that part of my life. But then I turned a corner — but I still have a f--king tattoo of it on my hand. I'll have to figure that out!"

Cara Delevingne

This lion was Cara Delevingne's first-ever tattoo and you'll  never guess which celebrity it's connected to! While hanging with friend Rihanna, the two had decided that Cara was going to originally get the word "lion" down her finger, but the tattoo artist suggested that a picture of a lion would be sexier, so she went with that instead!

Lady Gaga

Always one to go for shock value, the 13-time Grammy winner had a cherub tattooed on the back of her head for a live audience during the launch of her new fragrance.

 

Lana Del Rey

The "Summertime Sadness" singer got the word "paradise," which was also the name of her album, tattooed on her outer left hand. "Death and paradise for me are linked," she explained to Bustle. "I expect after my death, something is very calm and relaxed. This can already be described as paradise. It is so loaded with meaning. I just like the word 'paradise.' I even tattooed it on my hand. I love the meaning of the words."

Miley Cyrus

The "Malibu" star first tattoo was of the words "Just breathe" on the left side of her rib cage. It was a tribute to a friend of hers, who died from the lung disease cystic fibrosis, as well as her grandfathers, who died of lung cancer. "It reminds me not to take things for granted," Miley told Harper's Bazaar. "I mean breathing—that was something none of them could do, the most basic thing. And I put it near my heart, because that is where they will always be."

Justin Bieber

Never say never. Despite claiming he was done with tattoos for a while, Biber posted a picture of his newly-inked neck on Instagram, featuring the word 'patience' under his right ear.

Nicole Richie

Little did The Simple Life alum know that by getting this tattoo of a rosary anklet on her foot, she was actually starting a new trend that would be copied by many young women at tattoo parlors across the country.

