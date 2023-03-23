Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Lautner Imprint on Each Other With Surprise Matching Tattoos

This is the skin of a Taylor, Bella.
Twilight star Taylor Lautner recently rang in his wife Tay Lautner's birthday with matching tattoos. As seen in a video posted on Instagram March 22, the couple enlisted the help of tattoo artist Kate McDuffie of The Ghost Kat to get their wedding date inked on their forearms.
"Best birthday surprise ever," Tay captioned the clip, which showed the newlyweds flashing a "11.11.22" design tattooed near their wrists. She jokingly added on her Instagram Story, "As if having matching names wasn't enough..."
Indeed, the Lautners do share an identical name after Tay—formerly known as Tay Dome—changed her surname following their November wedding. However, as Taylor previously noted, having two people with the same name under one roof isn't as complicated as it seems.
"A lot of people just do 'boy Tay' and 'girl Tay,'" he shared during an Aug. 12 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Either Taylor and Tay—or boy Tay, girl Tay—works."
And though Taylor considers himself and Tay to be "the same person" personality-wise, the two have drastically different Twilight opinions.
As Tay noted in a TikTok video back in 2021, she's a member of Team Edward and had a huge childhood crush on Taylor's co-star Robert Pattinson in the past. "I think it's time to come clean…" she captioned her post, prompting Taylor to reply back in the comments section, "Bout time I won something."
