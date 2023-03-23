Nickelodeon Denies Eye Roll Reaction to JoJo Siwa’s Coming Out

Watch : JoJo Siwa Seemingly CALLS OUT Nickelodeon After Coming Out

JoJo Siwa is firing back at a past employer with eyebrow-raising comments.

The former Nickelodeon star recently slammed an unnamed company for its alleged response to her coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021.

"The company I work for told me they needed to have a meeting w/ me ASAP," the 19-year-old recalled in a March 22 TikTok. "During this meeting, the PRESIDENT of the company negatively asked me 'What are you gonna tell your young demographic?' I took a second to process what I was just asked, and then, I replied…'the truth.'"

In the video, which features her dancing to Meghan Trainor's track "Mother," JoJo then shared the executive's alleged reaction to her candid response.

"I've never seen a man roll his eyes so far in the back of his head," she continued. "It was silent, so I started talking again. I said 'I'm not gonna hide who I am and who I love to anyone, ESPECIALLY to the next generation.' He didn't like that very much."

A Nickelodeon spokesperson told E! News in a statement that the incident did not take place at the company, which previously posted a message of support days after JoJo came out in 2021.

"We are unaware of what incident or meeting JoJo is referencing, but it certainly did not happen at Nickelodeon," the March 23 statement read. "We have valued and supported JoJo since day one of our relationship together and we still do today."