Bachelor Superfan Melanie Lynskey Calls Out Zach Shallcross’ Fantasy Suites Behavior

Watch : Bachelor Superfan Melanie Lynskey Calls Out Zach Shallcross

Melanie Lynskey is calling out Zach Shallcross for putting out.

As a tried and true member of Bachelor Nation, the Yellowjackets star did not mince words when asked about Zach's behavior during the March 20 Fantasy Suites episode of The Bachelor—in which Zach broke his "no sex" rule by sleeping with contestant Gabi Elnicki.

"I think he made a mistake," Melanie exclusively told E! News at the Yellowjackets season two premiere March 22. "I'm going to come out and say that. If there was any chance you were going to have sex with someone in the Fantasy Suite, don't lay down the law and say, ‘This is a thing that's not happening,' if it was possible at all. That's all I think. People's feelings are going to get hurt."

Indeed, after sleeping with Gabi, Zach told contestant Kaity Biggar about failing to live up to the standard he set for himself—which made Kaity emotional and effectively ruined their day together.

"I felt for Kaity. She's so sweet," Melanie continued. "She had that date where she was just bummed out. No one wants that."