Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Found Dead One Month After Going Missing

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

WiLD 94.9 listeners are mourning the loss of Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift.

One month after the radio host's disappearance, the San Francisco Bay Area station confirmed that he has been found dead. He was 55 years old.

"With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV," a statement posted to the WiLD 94.9 website on March 23 read. "We are devastated to know now that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Along with the news, the station shared a series of photos of Vandergrift from over the years. "JV, we'll miss you," the statement concluded. "You are forever a Bay Area Icon."

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office also confirmed Vandergrift's passing to People; however, an official cause of death was not reported.