Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Found Dead One Month After Going Missing

WiLD 94.9 listeners are mourning the loss of Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift.
One month after the radio host's disappearance, the San Francisco Bay Area station confirmed that he has been found dead. He was 55 years old.
"With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV," a statement posted to the WiLD 94.9 website on March 23 read. "We are devastated to know now that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers."
Along with the news, the station shared a series of photos of Vandergrift from over the years. "JV, we'll miss you," the statement concluded. "You are forever a Bay Area Icon."
The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office also confirmed Vandergrift's passing to People; however, an official cause of death was not reported.
The San Francisco Police Department's Public Information Officer Nicole Pachetti told the outlet officers responded to the local Pier 39 just before 5:00 p.m. on March 22 in regards to a person in the water.
"Officers arrived on scene and located a person in the water," Pacchetti added. "Officers and medics from the San Francisco Fire Department retrieved the person who was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this time, we have no evidence of foul play."
Police first notified the public on Feb. 24 that Vandergrift had gone missing, noting that he was last seen the night prior and was considered "at-risk."
About a week later, The JV Show star's wife and fellow radio host Natasha Yi shared a message thanking fans for their prayers and support during this time.
"I can feel your love and energy for JV, and I am so grateful for it," she wrote in a March 2 Instagram post. "The amount of compassion for the physical torture JV has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming."
Vandergrift was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2021 and detailed how it affected his physical and mental health in a 2022 blog post on WiLD 94.9's website.
In her note about her husband missing, Yi noted that she didn't expect to see him again.
"I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well," she continued. "JV and I have always considered this community part of our family, so I want to let you know that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back. I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart."
Last week, Yi shared a series of throwback photos of her and Vandergrift. "I miss you @theoriginaljv," she wrote in the March 16 Instagram post. "You are the love of my life. I will love you for eternity."