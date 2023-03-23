Blac Chyna Reveals She Was Baptized Amid New Chapter

Watch : Blac Chyna's First Public Appearance Since Dissolving Facial Fillers

This is the real Angela White.

The 34-year-old revealed she has been baptized, amid her journey to transform from Blac Chyna back to White.

"I was reborn on my birthday," Chyna wrote on Instagram March 23 underneath a photo of herself being baptized. "5-11-22. God is Good," with a prayer hands emoji.

The news of her baptism comes days after she documented herself getting fillers dissolved from her cheeks and jawline for her 17 million followers. "I Removed all my face fillers," she captioned the March 15 Instagram clip. "I'm so happy."

Explaining what led Chyna to go back to her natural appearance, the "Can't See Me" artist simply shared, "Enough is enough. It all has to come out."

Furthermore, she told a physician assistant later in the video, "I want to dissolve all of it. Back to the baseline. I'm tired of the look and it's just not flattering. It's not what I look like. It, like, totally changed my face and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that and it's just time for, like, a change."