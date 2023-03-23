Raiders' Foster Moreau Stepping Away From Football After Being Diagnosed With Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Watch : Damar Hamlin Joins First Responders Who Saved His Life At NFL Honors

Foster Moreau is temporarily leaving football to face a new battle.

The former Las Vegas Raiders tight end, who left the team this month after four seasons, recently revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer following a medical exam conducted by the New Orleans Saints.

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me," Moreau tweeted on March 23. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saint's medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer."

Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a type of a cancer that impacts a body's immune system, according to the American Cancer Society.

As for Moreau, the 23-year-old noted that he's in positive spirits and is looking forward to hitting the turf soon again.

"I'm grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me," he continued. "There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love!"