How Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman Became Friends with Anna Delvey IRL

OK, this some very VIP news.
After playing notorious con artist Anna Delvey on an episode of Saturday Night Live last March, Chloe Fineman revealed she and Anna have managed to strike up an actual friendship.
"She and I have each other's number. Brag!" the comedian exclusively told E! News. "I have texted Anna Delvey. She has texted me back."
Chloe further revealed that she's been asked to attend one of Anna'a infamous dinner parties—which she began throwing after being released from prison in October—but work obligations have gotten in the way.
"I have been invited, but I was just busy," she explained. "It's hard because they're during the show weeks and I feel like I'd get in trouble ditching work trying to go to an Anna Delvey dinner party."
However, there may be an opportunity on the horizon.
"I'm hoping in April or May I'll do it," the 34-year-old suggested. "Or I'll just ask to go over there. I'm very excited about it. Texting with her was very cool. Getting her number was sick as hell."
In the meantime, Chloe stars in and executive produces the podcast Excessive—available March 23 on Audible—in which she plays Paula, a woman who travels to Las Vegas and becomes obsessed with a man named Victor, played by Joshua Jackson. After Victor ghosts Paula, she responds by sending him thousands of unrequited text messages.
And as the Babylon actress revealed, the project is based on a real story that she became obsessed with.
"Five years ago, there was this woman who went viral for sending 65,000 texts to this guy," Chloe explained. "She met a psychic and was arrested for sending 65,000 texts. I ordered a jail suit and a wig and tried to recreate it for Instagram. I always thought about her."
When her friend Dan Robert coincidentally wrote a pilot about the same woman during the thick of the pandemic, Chloe knew they had to collaborate on something together. Thus, the podcast was born.
"We both felt really connected to this woman and wanted to use our imaginations to blow out the world," she noted of Excessive. "We didn't want to get in trouble with life rights and stuff, so creating the character was about trying to make my own version. I don't even know where she is now. I don't think she's in jail anymore."
Maybe she'll invite Chloe over for a dinner party.
Excessive is available exclusively on Audible March 23.