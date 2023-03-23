How Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman Became Friends with Anna Delvey IRL

Watch : Anna Delvey Says Julia Fox Has Been "Very Supportive" After Jail

OK, this some very VIP news.

After playing notorious con artist Anna Delvey on an episode of Saturday Night Live last March, Chloe Fineman revealed she and Anna have managed to strike up an actual friendship.

"She and I have each other's number. Brag!" the comedian exclusively told E! News. "I have texted Anna Delvey. She has texted me back."

Chloe further revealed that she's been asked to attend one of Anna'a infamous dinner parties—which she began throwing after being released from prison in October—but work obligations have gotten in the way.

"I have been invited, but I was just busy," she explained. "It's hard because they're during the show weeks and I feel like I'd get in trouble ditching work trying to go to an Anna Delvey dinner party."

However, there may be an opportunity on the horizon.

"I'm hoping in April or May I'll do it," the 34-year-old suggested. "Or I'll just ask to go over there. I'm very excited about it. Texting with her was very cool. Getting her number was sick as hell."