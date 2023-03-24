Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Major Life Update in Surprise Jersey Shore Appearance

Watch : Jersey Shore Stars Mike & Deena Both Agree Angelina LOVES Drama

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has no regrets about stepping away from the shore.

Nearly two years after leaving Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to focus on his mental health, the 37-year-old made a surprise appearance on the MTV series to update fans on what he's up to now.

"I feel like I needed a change of scenery and just a change of pace in my life," Ronnie shared in the March 23 episode. "I've decided to move from Los Angeles to Miami and open up a new business. It's a sneaker store called SneakerClinic."

But he's not moving alone.

In his confessional interview, Ronnie revealed he now has full custody of his 4-year-old Ariana with ex Jen Harley.

"It's a lot of hard work, but she keeps me balanced," he explained. "She calms my world. I didn't have the perfect situation with her mother, but she's turned out perfect. She's so sweet and so polite."