See the Vanderpump Rules Cast Arrive to Season 10 Reunion Amid Scandoval

Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Together? She Says…

Scandoval has all been leading to this.

Nearly three weeks after Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair ignited a world-wide controversy, the duo reunited with their Bravo co-stars on March 23 to film the series' highly anticipated season 10 reunion.

Tom, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay were all spotted arriving to the production studio before hashing out the drama.

Ariana, who broke up with Tom earlier this month after his cheating came to light on March 3, looked to be in good spirits while rocking a new bob hairdo and sipping a coffee. She sent a special message with her yellow sweatshirt, which read "1-800-Boys-Lie." Meanwhile, her former partner of nine years appeared a little more somber in all black. He kept his head low under a baseball cap and smoked a cigarette prior to filming.

Lisa Vanderpump and VPR reunion host Andy Cohen flashed giant smiles and shared a big hug upon greeting each other in the parking lot.

Raquel, who exclusively confirmed to E! News on March 22 that she would be attending the taping in person, wasn't photographed.

Inside the studio, Andy gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his prep with Katie and Lala on his Instagram stories. Lala said she was on a "10" before confronting Tom and Raquel, adding, "and when I get out there I'll be on 100."