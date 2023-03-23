Sophia Culpo and NFL Player Braxton Berrios Break Up After 2 Years of Dating

Watch : Sophia Culpo Talks Beauty & Dating Braxton Berrios

Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios are calling time out on their romance.

After weeks of breakup speculation, The Culpo Sisters star confirmed her breakup from the NFL player on social media.

"The single sisters," Sophia wrote on her March 22 TikTok video while filming a video with Aurora Culpo, who separated from her husband in early 2022. "Come and get her!!!!!"

Fans also couldn't help but notice the 26-year-old's caption for the video which included, "#SingleLife #Dating #SoSingle."

Sophia's latest post also comes after the reality star confirmed she made a big move from where she and the former New York Jets player called home. "If you followed along on my family's show, I moved to the East Coast with my ex and now I'm back in California," she said in a separate video the same day. "I have a new apartment that I'm moving into, I just have to go back to New Jersey and get all of my stuff, which I've been kind of avoiding just cause moving out of a long-term relationship where you guys live together, that's really hard."