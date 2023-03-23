Sophia Culpo and NFL Player Braxton Berrios Break Up After 2 Years of Dating

Sophia Culpo appears to be back in the dating game after she confirmed her breakup from football player Braxton Berrios. See the clues that indicate this pair’s love story is over.

Watch: Sophia Culpo Talks Beauty & Dating Braxton Berrios

Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios are calling time out on their romance.

After weeks of breakup speculation, The Culpo Sisters star confirmed her breakup from the NFL player on social media.

"The single sisters," Sophia wrote on her March 22 TikTok video while filming a video with Aurora Culpo, who separated from her husband in early 2022. "Come and get her!!!!!" 

Fans also couldn't help but notice the 26-year-old's caption for the video which included, "#SingleLife #Dating #SoSingle."

Sophia's latest post also comes after the reality star confirmed she made a big move from where she and the former New York Jets player called home. "If you followed along on my family's show, I moved to the East Coast with my ex and now I'm back in California," she said in a separate video the same day. "I have a new apartment that I'm moving into, I just have to go back to New Jersey and get all of my stuff, which I've been kind of avoiding just cause moving out of a long-term relationship where you guys live together, that's really hard."

As for Braxton, he previously raised eyebrows about his relationship status after taking a trip to Hawaii with his mom instead of his girlfriend. "New trend," he wrote March 16. "Take your mom on a vacation."

 

Instagram

E! News has reached out to Sophia and Braxton's reps for comment and hasn't heard back.

After first being linked to Braxton in early 2021, Sophia shared a glimpse into her sporty romance saying their quality time away from the football field is most important.

"We love to cook with each other at the end of the night," she told E! News in November 2021. "And then at night, we always pick a show and chill out at the end of the night especially during the season when he's really tired." 

Instagram

And more recently, Braxton appeared alongside Sophia on her family's reality show before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

"He's been a major source of support for me because he's truly like my best friend and I can tell him anything," Sophia told E! News. "Finding a relationship and finding somebody who you can really trust and confide in has helped me a lot on my own journey and being more confident in myself." 

Whether Sophia's breakup will play out in an upcoming season of The Culpo Sisters remains to be seen, Olivia Culpo recently hinted that there's plenty of material to capture with her extended family.

"I feel like I can't say too much because it all involves my sisters and if I speak on their behalf, they'll hate me," Olivia told E! News March 20. "But they hold all the cards right now. With my two sisters, there's so much drama."

For more memories of Sophia and Braxton's relationship, keep scrolling.

Michael Simon
Big Night Out

Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo celebrate the premiere of her show The Culpo Sisters with VIDE at The Highlight Room NYC at Moxy Lower East Side. 

James Rudman
Summer Nights

Sophia and Braxton attend Palm Tree Music Festival 2022 produced by Palm Tree Crew and Uncommon Entertainment in West Hampton Beach, New York. 

Instagram
Picture Perfect

Whether they're traveling the world or snuggling at home in New York, Sophia and Braxton love spending quality time together. 

Sansho Scott/BFA.com
Red Carpet Pros

The couple joins DeuxMoi and celebrates the holidays with STUDS at Lavan541 in New York City. 

Instagram
Best Teammates

"Braxton is one of the most dependable and loyal people—let alone man—in my life," Sophia gushed to E! News. "He is extremely organized. He is so organized."

Instagram
Not Your Average BF

"He truly is so much more than what you think you would get from an athlete or a 25-year-old boy in general," Sophia shared. 

Instagram
Family Bond

It's not rare to find the couple hanging out with Sophia's sister Olivia Culpo and her NFL boyfriend Christian McCaffrey. "My sister and I are very lucky that our boyfriends genuinely get along," Sophia shared. "They're both great people...I'm just really happy that they connected on a friend level because nothing is more fun than hanging out with your sister and your significant other and knowing that everybody genuinely wants to be there. Nobody is getting dragged to a double date they don't want to go on. Everyone is genuinely good friends. We have a great time together." 

Instagram
Couple Goals

During a recent "Beacation," Sophia and Braxton couldn't help but soak up the sun. 

Instagram
Turn Down for What?!

"To my favorite dance partner," Sophia previously wrote on Instagram. "Nothing melts my heart more than seeing how much you care about your family and friends, especially your little brothers who look up to you for all the right reasons." 

Instagram
Cute Couple Alert

"My plus 1 ended up sticking," Braxton wrote on Instagram while enjoying a visit to the Alfond Inn in Florida. 

Instagram
Friends First

"You make me belly laugh more than I thought possible and never fail to make me smile," Sophia previously shared on Instagram

